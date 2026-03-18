Senior Solution Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
This assignment is within a product area focused on map tracking and planning in a modern, cloud-native environment. You will work closely with a core team and collaborate with related product teams to shape solutions that connect business needs with robust technical design. The role combines architecture, analysis, and hands-on technical leadership in a microservices-based setup with a strong focus on innovation, maintainability, and long-term value.
Job DescriptionBridge business challenges and technical solutions within the map tracking product area.
Analyze, design, and enhance existing services while supporting future-facing improvements and new features.
Drive the design of microservices for frontend and backend teams.
Describe solution structures, characteristics, and architectural choices for development teams.
Lead reviews of architecture concepts and proposed solutions.
Present solution designs and recommendations to stakeholders.
Collaborate closely with development teams and dependent product teams across the organization.
RequirementsUniversity degree in computer science or a similar field.
Extensive experience with modern frontend development, particularly React, React Hooks, and state management libraries.
Hands-on experience designing and building AWS serverless architecture.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and Infrastructure as Code.
Deep understanding of software engineering best practices, including automated testing, observability, security, performance optimization, and maintainable code design.
Several years documented experience from assignments in designing and developing systems in close cooperation with customers.
Ability to collaborate across teams and communicate solution design clearly to stakeholders.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Valid work permit for Sweden if applicable.
Nice to haveExperience with AWS CDK.
Basic Swedish language skills.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7412637-1900932". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9805780