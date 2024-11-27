Senior Solution Architect
Oracle Global Services Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-11-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oracle Global Services Sweden AB i Lund
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As a global leader we're looking for a Senior Solution Architect to drive success as part of our International Support team. Join us and create the future.
At Oracle Health, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to create a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data.
From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
As a global leader we're looking for a Senior Solution Architect to drive success as part of our International Support team. Join us and create the future.
What you will do
You will provide functional and technical expertise, and incident resolution and application maintenance.
Prioritize and plan issue resolutions both independently and in a collaborative and fast-paced team environment
Perform investigations of front-end applications
Create and maintain documentation and knowledge transfer materials
Travel up to 20%
Participate in on-call rotation as needed
Willing to work from the Lund office 5 days per week
Required Experience
A Bachelor's degree in IT, Healthcare or related field or equivalent relevant work experience
At least 4 years of Healthcare IT and Cerner Millennium work experience
At least 2 year of customer service work experience
Fluent English skills
What we will offer you
A competitive salary with exciting benefits
Learning and development opportunities to advance your career
An Employee Assistance Program to support your mental health
Employee resource groups that champion our diverse communities
An inclusive culture that celebrates what makes you unique
Visa sponsorship is available for this position
Relocation assistance is not available for this position
At Oracle, we don't just respect differences-we celebrate them. We believe that innovation starts with inclusion and to create the future we need people with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities. That's why we're committed to creating a workplace where all kinds of people can do their best work. It's when everyone's voice is heard and valued that we're inspired to go beyond what's been done before.https://www.oracle.com/corporate/careers/diversity-inclusion/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-11
E-post: anne-marie.mcguinness@oracle.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Global Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 559201-5795)
Tunavägen 24 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
9033059