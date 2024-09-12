Senior Solution Architect
2024-09-12
Are you an analytical thinker with the capacity to solve complex problems and provide actionable solutions? Perfect, then we have an opening for you!
Shortly about us
We release the power of people to innovate and develop relevant products that set the stage for modern experiences in all parts of Sandvik. Our product team develops and operates tool capabilities supporting Sandvik business units in reducing risk and driving efficiency. We welcome you to an exhilarating environment where you have the possibility of influencing our organization!
About your job
As a Solution Architect within our forward-thinking product area, you drive the fit-for-purpose solutions and best practices of the ServiceNow platform. You're pivotal in the technology progression of our products, ensuring that the technical capabilities align with our processes. You're a technical leader that works closely with the platform architect and product teams - securing that the solutions are aligned with our strategic goals.
Key responsibilities:
Follow standards and best practices for maintaining the ServiceNow architecture model.
Analyze and translate business and technical requirements into solutions to achieve complex business objectives.
Evaluate new needs or capabilities against existing solutions and best practices.
Participate in initiatives with connection to ServiceNow capabilities.
Engage continuously with business stakeholders to comprehend their requirements and contexts.
The location is in either Stockholm or Sandviken and we offer a hybrid work setup with a mix of office and remote work. Some travel between Stockholm and Sandviken is a natural part of the job.
About you
We're looking for someone with several years of relevant experience in similar leadership or technical roles within IT, combined with a few years' experience in ServiceNow platforms with a focus on implementations and creating solutions. You have proven ability to simplify and communicate complex technical concepts in an understandable manner as well as exceptional leadership capabilities. Experience in guiding technology development within a large-scale organization is a must, as well as a robust understanding of IT processes. Familiarity with agile methodologies and scrum techniques is highly beneficial.
Sure, your hard skills are important, but how you are as a person are the actual cornerstones! You have a business-oriented mindset with keen analytical skills and a comprehensive understanding of the market. With your strong communication skills, you easily influence and engage diverse audiences, and you embrace changes and turns them into advantages. You demonstrate technical proficiency and the ability to stay ahead of technology trends and developments. At the end of the day, your leadership qualities foster team collaboration and motivate individuals towards common goals!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mikael Maad, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-616 28 44.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Anna Pettersen
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 27th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0071054.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
