Senior Solution Architect - Cooling
2025-12-15
, Falun
, Gagnef
, Säter
, Leksand
, Falun
, Stockholm
, Östersund
EcoDataCenter is looking for a driven Senior Solution Architect - Cooling who wants to be part of a unique growth journey and help ensure a sustainable infrastructure for society's digitalization.
EcoDataCenter has been named the world's most sustainable data center. With innovative design, circular energy solutions and world-leading technology, we are building the data center of the future - where digitalization and sustainability go hand in hand.
About the position - Senior Solution Architect, Cooling
As Senior Solution Architect - Cooling, you are the technical "go-to" for the cooling architecture of our data centers. Your focus is on how the whole thermal chain fits together - from heat sources in the IT rooms, through air and liquid distribution, to heat rejection and heat reusage - rather than on being the deepest specialist in a single product.
You work closely with our cooling OEMs, design partners and contractors, answering technical questions, challenging proposals where needed and making sure that the cooling design is robust, energy-efficient, buildable and supports our availability and sustainability targets.
Typical systems in your scope:
Room-level cooling concepts (hot/cold aisle containment, in-row / in-rack cooling, overhead cooling)
Chilled water plants, free cooling and adiabatic / dry cooler systems
Direct-to-chip and other liquid cooling solutions for high-density IT
Heat pump systems and integration with district heating / heat reusage partners
Air handling units (AHUs), CRAH/CRAC units and associated control philosophies
Cooling distribution systems (pipework, valves, pumps, balancing, redundancy concepts)
Cooling controls, monitoring and integration with BMS/DCIM
Areas of responsibility
Cooling architecture and design coordination
Own and maintain the overall cooling architecture for assigned projects, including cooling concepts, system topologies and main equipment line-up.
Translate customer and operational requirements into detailed cooling concepts and performance criteria (e.g. thermal redundancy, temperature/humidity ranges, density targets).
Review and comment on OEM and consultant designs with a focus on interfaces, resilience, controllability, maintainability and energy efficiency (PUE / partial PUE).
Ensure that cooling design choices support required resilience levels (e.g. N+1, 2N) and operational concepts for different load and climate conditions.
OEM and supplier interaction
Act as the main day-to-day technical contact for cooling OEMs (chillers, AHUs, CRAH/CRAC, in-row cooling, liquid cooling, heat pumps, dry coolers).
Review OEM proposals, technical datasheets, control philosophies and integration documents.
Coordinate technical questions (RFIs) between OEMs, designers, contractors and the EcoDataCenter project team.
Validate vendor solutions against EcoDataCenter standards, performance targets and sustainability goals, and highlight deviations or optimisation options.
Support to projects and site
Support Project Managers and Site Managers with clear cooling input to planning, phasing and constructability.
Participate in key design, constructability and value engineering reviews, bringing an end-to-end cooling perspective.
Visit site regularly to walk installations, verify that the cooling design intent is followed and support resolution of issues.
Provide practical input on installation sequencing, access, maintainability and operations impact of design choices.
Support commissioning and operations
Support the Commissioning Manager and commissioning engineers in defining test scope for cooling systems (integrated system testing, partial load testing, failure scenarios).
Interpret commissioning results from a cooling architecture and performance perspective, including thermal stability, redundancy behaviour and energy performance.
Clarify design intent during fault-finding and help assess the impact of deviations or changes on thermal performance and availability.
Provide technical handover briefings to operations teams regarding cooling architecture, heat reusage interfaces, limitations and key operating principles.
Documentation and standards
Ensure that key cooling documents (cooling concepts, P&IDs, control strategies, sequence of operations, performance assumptions) are up to date and consistent.
Contribute to standardising cooling concepts, design templates and specifications across projects, based on lessons learned.
Your profile
Have several years of experience working with cooling systems in data centers, industrial plants, energy plants or similar mission-critical environments.
Understand how room cooling, chilled water/free cooling systems, liquid cooling and heat reusage solutions fit together into a coherent architecture.
Can read and challenge cooling concepts, P&IDs, control philosophies and layouts, and spot gaps or inconsistencies.
Are comfortable speaking with OEM specialists, asking direct questions and pushing back where a solution does not fit the overall architecture or sustainability targets.
Can translate technical detail into clear recommendations for Project Managers, customers and operations.
Enjoy being involved both in design meetings and on site, seeing how solutions work in real life.
Qualifications
Degree or vocational qualification in mechanical engineering, energy engineering, HVAC or similar, or equivalent experience.
Solid experience with data center cooling or industrial HVAC systems; experience with free cooling and heat pump / heat reusage solutions is an advantage.
Practical experience with some of the following: CRAH/CRAC units, in-row or in-rack cooling, chilled water plants, dry/adiabatic coolers, pumps, valves, heat pumps and liquid cooling systems.
Ability to read and evaluate P&IDs, control philosophies, performance calculations (e.g. capacity/efficiency across operating conditions) and equipment selection outputs.
Experience interacting with OEMs or external design partners on technical options, deviations and integration topics.
Advantage if you have worked on data center projects or other high-availability facilities, but strong experience from industrial/utility cooling or energy systems is also relevant.
Good communication skills in English; Swedish is a strong advantage.
Good knowledge of the Office package; experience with HVAC/cooling design tools, energy modelling or CAD/BIM tools is an advantage.
