Senior Software Engineer Within People Domain
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2024-07-11
Here at IKEA, we're in search of enthusiastic engineers who are passionate about technology and innovative work methods to help shape IKEA's future. As a part of the Total Rewards (payroll) team, you'll be involved in the continuous development of our solutions that are utilized in over 20 countries, as well as the implementation of solutions for new countries. Our team is tasked with creating country-specific APIs for our library to maintain our decoupled architecture. This ensures the standardization and parameterization of our new landscape.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a technology enthusiast who embraces change and has a thirst for knowledge. As an individual, you are innovative and strive to implement modern architecture and requirements. You thrive in a cross-functional environment, working both independently and collaboratively, backed by a large network of software engineers and agile methodologies.
• Formal qualifications in computer science, software engineering, or any engineering equivalent.
• Minimum 10 years of professional experience as a software engineer with similar level of experience in the specific tech stack for the area.
• Minimum 7 years' experience of working in agile/iterative software development teams with a DevOps working setup and with an emphasis on self-organization and delivery to agreed commitments.
• Demonstrable experience with cloud computing environments.
• Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.
• Preferred: Knowledge of IKEA Brand, culture, values and way of working.
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
• Strong Proficiency in Python API development with hands-on experience in real-world projects.
• A good understanding of how RESTful systems function, and skill in using tools like Flask, Django REST Framework, or Fast API to build dependable and scalable APIs in python.
• Solid comprehension of API gateways is essential, and familiarity with any API gateway tool would be advantageous.
• A strong grasp of how SAG webMethods works, including its structure and best practices. Skilled at using webMethods Designer to make integration solutions using flow and Java services.
• Experience with migrating solutions from WebMethods to GCP and driving best practices within this area would be advantageous.
• Strong understanding of GCP services such as Compute Engine, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, Cloud Storage, Big Query, Dataflow, Pub/Sub along with knowledge of GCP security best practices, identity and access management (IAM), and networking concepts.
• Experience in agile development practices, in which requirements and solutions evolve through the collaborative effort of self-organizing cross functional teams.
• Knowledge of IKEAs corporate identity, core values and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people
You should feel comfortable working with a variety of technologies. Experience with cloud-native app development on GCP - you have a good understanding of cloud storage, databases, serverless and you understand how to use cloud-native in production.
Our tech stack consists of (but not limited to):
• Embracing design and process principles such as ETL, an API-first mindset, REST API design, and event-based architecture.
• Both on-premises and cloud environments are integral to our operations, with a significant emphasis on Google Cloud Platform.
• Utilizing services like Cloud Functions, cloud run, Dockers to enhance our capabilities.
• We use Terraform and Cloud Build to create fully automated CI/CD pipelines.
• Work is planned, tracked, and documented using primarily Jira/Confluence and our code is versioned in GIT.
THE ASSIGNMENT
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be part of the transformation of modernizing the digital landscape by designing, developing and delivering high-quality software and engineering in order to support consumers across Ingka and Inter-IKEA Systems to be more efficient and reach the many people. Lead and coach engineers, and promote modern software engineering principles, proper tools and increase of automation to enable the specified business outcomes and create a strong software ecosystem for IKEAs digital products and business.
You will be:
• Responsible for developing, running, monitoring and supporting software for the assigned Product or Service using the right toolsets required and applying Ingka Software Security Directives, in order to deliver according to requirements and compliance.
• Be responsible for developing software for the assigned Product or Service. Work on coding, testing, and debugging to ensure software quality and functionality.
• Participate in the operational aspects of software, including running and monitoring. Gain experience in ensuring that software applications run smoothly in production environments.
• Ensure that software deliverables meet specified requirements and compliance standards as you contribute to the growth of IKEA's digital products and business.
• Apply Ingka Software Security Directives to your work, maintaining a strong focus on security in the software development process.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application. From: "Why Women Don't Apply for Jobs Unless They're 100% Qualified" by Tara Sophia Mohr, August 2014".
Please submit with your application in English. Note that we cannot process any applications through email.
Your internal title in the organization will be Senior Software Engineer. This position is placed in Helsingborg, Sweden. The selection process will take place continuously.
In this recruitment there is no relocation support provided by Ikea, hence we are looking for people living in the mentioned location.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Sjögatan 1 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Jobbnummer
8797649