Senior Software Engineer Python Azure DevOps
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a hands-on engineering role focused on making modern development smoother, faster and more reliable. The work centers on improving developer productivity through internal tooling, reusable automation and scalable CI/CD solutions, while also supporting Azure-based data platforms in a cross-functional environment.
This role suits you if you enjoy building practical solutions that other engineers rely on every day. You will work close to engineering and platform teams, with plenty of room to influence how workflows, quality and traceability are improved across the broader technical landscape. It is a great opportunity if you want to combine software engineering, DevOps and data-platform work in a role where your solutions will have clear and visible impact.
Job DescriptionYou will develop Python-based automation, internal tooling and engineering workflows for production-oriented use.
You will build, maintain and improve GitHub Actions, GitHub Workflows and reusable CI/CD pipelines.
You will support Azure-based data platforms, including Databricks and related technologies.
You will help strengthen software quality, traceability and engineering processes across teams.
You will collaborate with engineers and platform specialists to deliver scalable technical solutions.
You will contribute in both Windows and Linux environments, with a focus on reliable delivery and efficient development flows.
RequirementsStrong Python skills for production-oriented automation and tooling.
Practical hands-on experience with Azure Databricks, ideally including development of notebooks, pipelines or jobs, or Spark-based solutions.
Experience with Azure data-platform technologies such as Spark, Kafka, Hadoop, schema enforcement, data quality validation or Power BI.
Hands-on experience with GitHub Actions, GitHub Workflows and reusable workflow design.
Solid Docker experience.
Experience working with CI/CD in Windows and Linux environments.
Ability to work independently while collaborating across teams.
EU citizenship.
Nice to haveExperience with data governance and data modelling.
Experience with machine learning model deployment.
Experience with GitHub CLI, REST APIs or GraphQL APIs.
Experience with JFrog Artifactory or similar tools.
Experience with Bash and or PowerShell.
Experience with Git LFS.
Experience with GitHub Enterprise Server and self-hosted runners.
Experience with AI-powered developer tools or agentic engineering workflows.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8082343-2104266". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
10004761