Senior Software Engineer, Backend
True Software Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Join Truecaller – The place where innovation meets impact!
Truecaller's mission is to build trust in communication by making it safer, smarter, and more efficient. Born in Sweden, trusted by the world, and here's why we stand out:
We are trusted by over 450 million active users every month across 190+ countries
We identify over 15 billion calls daily, helping users avoid spam and scams
We are powered by a team of 450+ employees from 45+ nationalities
We always look for people who take initiative, own their work, and keep raising the bar. An entrepreneurial mindset matters here, especially when it turns bold ideas into real actions. We stay collaborative and focused, always searching for smarter paths forward. If you want to make an impact and grow with a team that inspires millions, you'll fit right in.
The role:
As a Senior Software Engineer, Backend, you will leverage your deep technical expertise to ensure alignment, quality, and long-term maintainability across the organization. You will be building strong relationships with cross-functional stakeholders, you will drive project delivery, and ensure our backend infrastructure remains scalable and robust enough to support millions of users worldwide.
What you will do
Design and develop high-volume, low-latency services and cope with the challenge of working in a distributed environment.
Operate mission-critical services at high availability.
Collaborate across business units and drive solutions.
Explore new solutions and technologies.
Build a scalable and reliable system.
What you bring in:
5+ years of experience with Scala, Java, or Go
Experience of working with scalable, highly available, real-time distributed systems
Experience of working with non-relational databases
Good understanding of data structures and algorithms
Mentoring/ Leadership skills
Excellent communication skills in English.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
It would be great if you also have:
Experience building systems in the Google Cloud Platform
Experience with virtualization environments, e.g., Docker
Experience with systems for managing containerized applications, e.g., Kubernetes
Experience with Cassandra and Kafka.
What we offer:
We support growth through learning resources, leadership programs, mentoring, and real hands-on work. People can move between teams and projects to build new skills and keep things interesting. We offer clear internal mobility and a transparent path for progression, with leaders who stay involved and provide guidance throughout the year. In addition, you will benefit from:
A comprehensive compensation package: We offer a competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension, and wellness contributions.
Modern tools to do your best work: Choose your preferred computer and phone within our budget, so you can work comfortably and efficiently.
A people-focused office culture: We value in-person collaboration and follow an office-first model, with some flexibility. Our offices offer a vibrant environment with opportunities to learn, connect, and recharge, from breakfast, lunch, and well-stocked snack stations and quiet spaces to team activities such as movie nights, tech meetups, and cultural events. There's something for everyone.
Truecaller's "Lab Days" offer a space for imagination: 5 times per year for 3 days, where everyone steps away from their normal tasks to explore new, bold ideas and build things they've always wanted to. It's a space where curiosity leads the way, and prototypes take shape. Some concepts even make it into production, and a few have grown into real features used by millions today. Lab Days allow you to be creative, learn fast, and help shape Truecaller's future.
Come as you are:
Truecaller is committed to building a diverse and inclusive team. We believe that a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences strengthens our products and our culture. No matter where you're from, what language you speak, or how you identify, we value what makes you unique and would love to get to know you.
Check out Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like a great opportunity?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
We only accept applications in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10022754