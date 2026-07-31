Senior Software Engineer
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-31
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Lund
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
#LI-HB6
We are looking for a new member to join our highly skilled team. Together we write software for the collection, analysis, operations and presentation of data from thousands of buildings around the world.
We make all our technological and architectural decisions ourselves, with a freedom and sense of responsibility that is a source of great fulfillment and pride. We prefer a functional programming style and clean, simple code.
To get the speed and comfort we need to innovate and deploy continuously we write our own tools for testing and monitoring and rely heavily on Infrastructure as Code.
Most of our backend code is written in Go and uses a fair amount of SQL. We also use C#, F# and Rust. In our frontend we prefer TypeScript and React or Angular.
Required skills
Write simple, understandable code
Experience with working with modern web development tech stack including Go, Typescript and React
Experience with API and REST interface development
Desire and ability to regularly learn new technologies and their ecosystems, including C# and Angular
Clearly communicate tech and code decisions both in writing and verbally
Bonus qualifications
Experience with Functional programming
Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases and concepts
Experience with Azure and cloud native development
Fluent in DevOps: yaml, pipelines, Terraform and scripting
Other requirements
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field
4+ years experience with Software Development
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Strong analytic and problem-solving skills
Understanding of Agile development
Ability and ambition to work on-site in Lund office 3x/week
A strong desire to always learn and improve
What's in it for me?
High-impact work where your solutions directly influence business outcomes
Supportive team culture that encourages mentorship, learning, and innovation
Access to modern tools, frameworks, and opportunities for professional growth
Flexibility and autonomy to deliver your best work
Bring your engineering talent to a team that's ready to grow with you — apply today!
At Schneider, we believe that every employee is a talent who deserves equal opportunities. This means you matter. Every individual needs to feel valued, supported, and treated fairly to do their best work.
Our Total Rewards is our way of saying: "We see you. We value you". It's more than just pay and benefits – it's a meaningful investment in you. It is designed for you to perform, grow, feel safe, and elevate your potential to shine as an impact maker.
Schneider Electric is there when it matters most to you
Our Total Rewards package outlines all the benefits and support you'll enjoy as part of the Schneider Electric team:
Care for Yourself and Your Family. We ensure you feel secure with benefits that help you and your family thrive: important insurances, paid leave, parental and care leave, wellness contribution, flexible working options, employee counseling and a Benefits Portal with various deals and discounts.
Invest and Plan Your Future. We help you plan and invest for the future with competitive pay and programs: your base salary, bonus programs, opportunities to own company shares, discounts on company products, referral bonus, pension plans and a digital pension advisory tool.
Grow Your Skills and Career. We commit to helping you grow with ongoing performance and development conversations, global career opportunities, access to our Schneider Career Hub for new positions, projects, and mentors, and learning platforms to equip you with the skills for today and tomorrow.
Team Up in the Workplace. We encourage teaming up through smart ways to collaborate, employee associations, celebrating contributions via a recognition portal, sharing your voice in our engagement survey, and fostering an inclusive, caring workplace.
Support Your Community. We make a difference in your community with volunteer leave, programs through Schneider Electric Foundation, and initiatives that support education.
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?
When you are thinking about joining a new team, culture matters. At Schneider Electric, our values and behaviors are the foundation for creating a great culture to support business success. We believe that our IMPACT values – Inclusion, Mastery, Purpose, Action, Curiosity, Teamwork – starts with us.
IMPACT is also your invitation to join Schneider Electric where you can contribute to turning sustainability ambition into actions, no matter what role you play. It is a call to connect your career with the ambition of achieving a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable world.
We are looking for IMPACT Makers; exceptional people who turn sustainability ambitions into actions at the intersection of automation, electrification, and digitization. We celebrate IMPACT Makers and believe everyone has the potential to be one.
Become an IMPACT Maker with Schneider Electric – apply today!
€40 billion global revenue
• 9% organic growth
150 000+ employees in 100+ countries
You must submit an online application to be considered for any position with us. This position will be posted until filled.
Schneider Electric aspires to be the most inclusive and caring company in the world, by providing equitable opportunities to everyone, everywhere, and ensuring all employees feel uniquely valued and safe to contribute their best. We mirror the diversity of the communities in which we operate, and 'inclusion' is one of our core values. We believe our differences make us stronger as a company and as individuals and we are committed to championing inclusivity in everything we do.
At Schneider Electric, we uphold the highest standards of ethics and compliance, and we believe that trust is a foundational value. Our Trust Charter is our Code of Conduct and de Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "473767746". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532)
213 75 LUND Arbetsplats
Lund Jobbnummer
10017478