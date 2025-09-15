Senior Software Engineer
About Sinch
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, PayPal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
Description
Join our SMS Provisioning Engineering team as a Software Engineer, where you'll collaborate in an agile, cross-functional environment, owning deliverables and ensuring top-notch quality. This is a hands-on role where you'll turn user stories into testable, maintainable systems that run at scale. You won't just work on existing code - you'll design and build new features, APIs, frontends, and, when needed, CI/CD pipelines from scratch.
SMS Provisioning domain is the essential engine behind Sinch's messaging capabilities, ensuring every message flows seamlessly and reliably, which is fundamental to connecting our customers and driving global communication.
While our core stack includes Java, Kotlin, Spring Boot, React, and microservices on Kubernetes, what matters most is your ability to dive into complex systems, unblock yourself, and deliver quality code - even if your recent background isn't purely Java or React.
We're looking for an enthusiastic problem solver who enjoys real engineering challenges, works well with others, and cares about building clean, resilient software. Help us raise the bar on engineering practices like test-driven development, designing for performance, and building self-healing systems.
Responsibilities
Collaborate closely with Engineers, Product Managers, Tech Leads, Tech Lead Managers, and Software Architects to translate product needs into effective, high-quality technical solutions.
Build and maintain clean, efficient, and scalable code that enhances system performance and user experience.
Own your work end-to-end: proactively identify and resolve issues, continuously improve systems and processes, and take responsibility for monitoring and maintaining your software in production.
Participate actively in code reviews and share your knowledge to help elevate team standards.
Stay current with emerging technologies and best practices and support your teammates through mentorship and collaboration.
Take initiative to lead projects or features, driving them from early concept through to successful delivery.
Requirements
Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, with a focus on writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
Strong problem-solving skills and excellent verbal and written communication.
Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with a team.
Commitment to improving system stability, process efficiency, and delivering an excellent end-user experience.
Proficiency in Java (preferably Java 21) with hands-on experience in Spring and Spring Boot.
Experience building scalable APIs (gRPC is a plus).
Solid background in database development - both SQL (MySQL) and NoSQL (MongoDB).
Experience working with Kafka in distributed systems.
Familiarity with Kubernetes, Docker, and microservices architectures.
Experience writing unit, integration, and end-to-end tests using frameworks such as JUnit, DBUnit, and Serenity (or similar).
Comfortable working on frontend development as well as backend, with a willingness to learn and adapt to new technologies - even if you don't have prior React experience.
Nice to have
Experience with React and TypeScript
Experience with Kotlin
Experience with CI/CD, Terraform, and Crossplane
Experience with gRPC
Our Hiring Process
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: . No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us!
