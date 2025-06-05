Senior Software Engineer
2025-06-05
What makes us Qlik?
A Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM Leader for 15 years in a row, Qlik transforms complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio leverages pervasive data quality and advanced AI/ML capabilities that lead to better decisions, faster.
We excel in integration and governance solutions that work with diverse data sources, and our real-time analytics uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities.
The Senior Software Engineer
Join Qlik as a Senior Software Engineer and be at the forefront of shaping the future of AI in the data and analytics field. Contribute to developing innovative AI products, solving complex challenges, and pioneering the responsible and ethical implementation of AI.
What makes this role interesting?
Diverse Use Cases: Design, develop, and maintain software systems that support a variety of AI applications, such as predictive, generative, and classification tasks.
Collaborative Innovation: Work closely with AI engineers and software developers to build scalable solutions for AI-driven products. While your primary focus will be software development, you'll have the opportunity to contribute to AI-related work and innovations as part of the team.
End-to-End Ownership: Take full responsibility for the development, deployment, and monitoring of microservices. Ensure performance, reliability, and the real-world impact of the solutions you create for large global customers.
Multicultural Environment: Join a diverse, dynamic team that fosters creativity, collaboration, and open communication.
Here's how you'll be making an impact:
• Collaborative Partnership: Work closely with colleagues across Development, Architecture, Data Science, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), and Product Management throughout the software development lifecycle. Contribute to the analysis, design, and implementation of AI-powered tools and services.
• Shaping Technology: Help define the architecture and infrastructure of AI-driven products by evaluating and implementing technologies that enhance scalability, maintainability, and reliability. Rapidly prototype and assess ideas to explore feasibility and drive innovation.
• Software Development: Design, implement, test, troubleshoot, and debug software. Play an active role in defining and implementing test strategies with your team.
• Best Practices & Quality: Drive high standards in performance, security, automation, and CI/CD to ensure robust and maintainable solutions.
We're looking for a teammate with:
• Education: Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
• Experience: 7+ years in software development with a proven track record of delivering impactful solutions.
• Programming Skills: Proficiency in Go, TypeScript, or Python, with the ability to adapt to new technologies.
• Software Architecture: Experience with microservice development, writing clean, well-documented, and tested code.
• Cloud & Infrastructure: Familiarity with cloud-native environments, container orchestration, and monitoring frameworks.
The location for this role is:
Gothenburg, Sweden
More about Qlik and who we are:
Find out more about life at Qlik on social: Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X/Twitter, and to see all other opportunities to join us + our values, check out our Careers Page.
What else do we offer?
Genuine career progression pathways and mentoring programs
Culture of innovation, technology, collaboration, and openness
Flexible, diverse, and international work environment
Giving back is a huge part of our culture. Alongside an extra "change the world" day plus another for personal development, we also highly encourage participation in our Corporate Responsibility Employee Programs
Qlik is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative ActionEmployer, and we value the diversity of our workforce. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, protected veteran status, or disability status. Click here to review the US Department of Labor's Equal Employment Opportunity Posters, including the EEO is The Law notice and the Pay TransparencyNondiscrimination Provision.
If you need assistance due to disability during the application and/or recruiting process, please contact us via theAccessibility Request Form.
