Senior Software Engineer
2025-04-09
We are looking for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to join our team in Stockholm. The successful candidate will play a key role in managing the platform's quality, ensuring smooth operations, and optimizing processes related to customer data platforms (CDP). You will collaborate with engineering and data teams to troubleshoot issues, enhance platform functionality, and ensure compliance with data governance standards.
Responsibilities:
Platform Quality Assurance: Regularly audit the platform to ensure data integrity and performance standards are met.
Audience Testing: Actively test and address issues before they affect operations, ensuring seamless user experience.
Incident Management: Quickly diagnose and resolve incidents, minimizing impact on operations.
CDP Configurations & Governance: Oversee the configuration and governance of CDP tools, ensuring they align with business requirements and compliance needs.
First-Line Support: Provide hands-on assistance and troubleshooting for regional and central teams.
Documentation & Knowledge Transfer: Maintain clear, detailed documentation of configurations, workflows, and troubleshooting procedures to support scalability and effective knowledge transfer.
Collaboration with Engineering & Data Teams: Work closely with data engineers and analysts to optimize data pipelines, resolve technical issues, and improve CDP functionality.
Process Optimization: Continuously evaluate and improve processes for better efficiency in audience activation, segmentation, and overall data governance.
Qualifications:
Proven hands-on experience with SaaS applications, including CDPs, marketing automation tools, and data integrations.
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills, especially within GCP BigQuery.
Experience with CDP solutions such as Hightouch, Mparticle, Segment, or ActionIQ is highly desirable.
Deep understanding of how CDPs support business objectives and integrate with critical business processes.
Comprehensive knowledge of GDPR, RBAC, and data governance practices, with the ability to manage configurations and user access.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to collaborate across teams and functions effectively.
Additional Information:
Start date: ASAP
End date: September 30, 2025
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Work arrangements: On-site, with possible flexibility based on the role's needs.
We encourage you to apply directly through our system with:
An updated CV
Availability to start the assignment
A brief motivation outlining your suitability for this role, referencing relevant previous consulting assignments, employment experience, education, and personal strengths.
We look forward to your application!
