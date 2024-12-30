Senior Software Engineer
Optimizely AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Optimizely AB i Stockholm
Introduction
Senior Software Engineers are subject matter experts with mastery in a specific product and/or technical functional area and consistently manage and ship high quality and timely releases that solve complex problems end-to-end within a team. They possess strong technical skills and experience in their areas of expertise that they leverage to mentor junior engineers and to make thoughtful technical tradeoff decisions. They proactively communicate their technical design and decisions through various technical forums. They own the operational excellence of their services/components. They assume increasing levels of leadership roles on technical and/or non-technical (cultural) initiatives and play an influential role in hiring, retaining and growing diversity in the company.
Job Responsibilities
• Drives the delivery of high-quality epics that solve complex problems, with minimum viable solutions, end-to-end, doing work in any part of the stack as may be necessary, to deliver the feature or project
• Work occasionally crosses team lines and is more cross-functional in nature
• Is recognized as a subject matter expert within a technical area; people seek you out for your technical expertise
• Participates in technical interviews as part of the hiring process
Knowledge and Experience
• 5+ years of experience as a software engineer
• Experience coding in an industry-standard language (e.g. Python, C#, Java, JavaScript, etc.)
• Experience building, delivering, and maintaining services that comprise modern PaaS/SaaS products
• Experience with agile delivery workflows and modern software quality techniques like TDD, pair programming, etc.
• Experience developing or contributing to development platforms or software frameworks
Education
Bachelor's Degree (Computer Science or engineering preferred) or equivalent work experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-09
E-post: raisa.islam@optimizely.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Optimizely AB
(org.nr 556208-3435)
Torsgatan 11 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9082404