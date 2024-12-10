Senior Software Engineer
2024-12-10
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Senior Software Engineer - Interior Vision
At Safe Vehicle Automation we create tomorrow's solutions for our active safety and self-driving vehicles. In our department at AD&ADAS Platform we develop the complete sensor and software platform that enables deployment of functionality such as Collision Avoidance, Automatic Parking and Autonomous Driving. In our team Interior Vision, we have an ambitious roadmap to develop the new platform for Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) to detect driver distraction and drowsiness facilitating e.g. driver alert warnings.
We are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer to our team, to be part of our journey in developing the new platform for future vehicle models.
What you will do:
* Guide, design, define and develop the software requirements of DMS platform, from architectural design to requirement definition to implementation and validation/verification
* Developing processes and ways of working to secure innovative and cost-effective solutions for our driver monitoring system
* Establish software delivery plans that meet project milestones and follow up deliveries with suppliers
* Collaboration with stakeholders internally as well as externally with suppliers
* Ensuring the product complies with sensor performance requirements, cybersecurity and system safety standards
* You will be part of a development team that handles its own backlog and works closely with the Product Owner to ensure a capable, modular, scalable and quality assured platform
Your background:
* Master's degree within computer science, electronics/electrical engineering or similar
* Proven hands-on experience of embedded software design, implementation and verification, preferably from the automotive industry
* Well experienced in requirement management and CI tool chains and familiar with relevant tools
* Programming skills (any of these: Python/C++/Linux or similar)
* Driver's license B (valid in EU)
This is you:
You are a driven and self-motivated person yet team-oriented and you thrive in working in a high-paced collaborative and dynamic environment. Your mindset is characterized by curiosity to innovate and continuously learn and try out new ideas. You have a clear passion for Software design and development of safety critical software for automotive applications. As you will be working in an international environment, you are a skilled communicator with excellent English skills both verbally and in writing.
