Senior Software Engineer
2024-09-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Software development that makes a difference This role is within our Commercial Digital - Content Platform team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. There's no reason the experience of buying a car should be painful and difficult - it should be as enjoyable and exciting as having a new car. That is our mission.
What you'll do
You will be responsible for developing software for consumer facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We are part of creating the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo cars.
Your responsibilities will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts, and regular product development. You should have experience of quickly developing prototypes and transforming product development in a fast-paced, fluid environment. You are a hands-on developer with front-end and back-end experience, obsessed with efficient, well-architected software. You have a sense for "good enough". You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices. You can lead and support your teammates with technical decisions.
You and your skills
* You are a well-rounded software engineer.
* To succeed in this role, you need at least 5 years of work experience developing software for web applications and workloads.
* Experience in full-stack application development. We work with React w/ NextJs on the front-end and .NET Core / C# on the backend, but experience with other stacks will also be considered.
* Experience using Docker and Microservices/SOA architecture.
* Experience in infrastructure / cloud with Terraform and Azure/ AWS/ GCP is a plus.
* Experience with headless content management systems [CMS] is a plus.
* Finally, share our passion for cars and developments in the automotive industry.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing.
