Senior Software Engineer
2024-07-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let us create the future together.
At Volvo Cars, we believe that being curious and deeply committed to understanding people is the key to future success. We are people who care about other people, working together to create technologies and innovations for safe, sustainable, and convenient mobility.
What is in it for you?
This role is within Commercial Digital team, which is using digital technologies to reinvent the experience of becoming a Volvo customer. There is no reason the experience of buying a car should be painful and difficult - it should be as enjoyable and exciting as actually having a new car. You will be an active contributor to this mission!
What you will do:
You will be responsible for developing Front-end software for consumer-facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We create the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts of Volvo Cars. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.
Who you are:
You should have a start-up experience where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalysed product development in a fast-paced, fluid environment. You are a hands-on developer with front-end experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development best practices.
You are experienced as a front-end software engineer. To succeed in this role, you need to have a minimum of 5 years of work experience developing front-end software and being an expert in Javascript and in building UIs with HTML, CSS, React.js, Typescript and Next.js framework.
Experience in using one or more cloud providers like AWS or Azure. Someone who has experience in building accessible and performant websites. Experience with CI/CD tools. Great understanding of Service Oriented Architectures. Last but not least, share our passion for cars and developments in the auto industry.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what is most important in life.
* At Volvo Car Group, all new parents receive additional compensation while on parental leave
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions
* An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
