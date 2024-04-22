Senior Software Engineer
Afss Consultancy Services Sweden Fil Till I-Cont / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afss Consultancy Services Sweden Fil Till I-Cont i Stockholm
Will be responsible for the Overall Solution Analysis, Discovery, Design, Development, Process, and Quality. Serve as first point of contact for all Issues/Escalations; Resource engagement, Review Build Quality; Identify the Issues/Risks involved in the migration of data and communicate to project stakeholders; Code Review process with Customers; Support other activities as required related to Production preparation and support; Understand Requirements; Create user stories and clarify to offshore team; Identify Test cases; Review and get sign off on all the Development Modules; Serve as single point contact for any issues/escalations related Project Specific Issues and User Training & Support.
Breakdown of Percentage of time
Requirement Analysis/Discovery (30%)
Gather new business requirements and capture them in the form of Functional Specifications.
Identify the Item data from Oracle to be migrated to 3DX PLM by conducting sessions with stakeholders.
Identify the "Security Rules" and Exceptions in "IP Export Control Management" module applicable based on the data classification to be done for Customer.
Interact with the business users to understand the overall current system, understand their need for new enhancements, modifications in the existing systems
Analyze and prepare the Data Migration approach for RTR based on the data and the migration needs.
As a systems architect, plan and develop information systems that are easy to upgrade and scalable in the future.
Document the requirements & create User Stories for the Data Migration.
Identify & highlight any risks/issues to the concerned stake holders.
Conduct Brainstorming sessions along with Client Product Owner(s), Architect and Team Lead to identify the data to be migrated.
Design & Development (30%)
Preparing low-level technical design, by mapping the requirements got from business users to map 3DExperience Processes and workflows.
Technical analysis of Data Model and Framework feasibility to identify gaps.
Manage, plan, coordinate, supervise and direct the offshore resources based on the discussion happened with users.
System Testing and Addressing Business Critical issues.
Carry out thorough industrialization of the solution in different environments before deploying it to the Production environment.
Revalidate the fixed solution when received from the implementation team.
Report any issues to the development team in India, get updates, and validate the updates in the Test environment.
Discuss the other failures with the implementation team and align the resolution timelines with business teams and IT teams.
Incident Management (10%)
Track all production deployment with Priority 3 incidents
Technical analysis of the failures in production and implement technical solutions to resolve failures
Provide workaround/solution for blocker / critical priority issues reported in a production environment
Categorize the failures and discuss with business teams the failures that occurred related to requirement clarity.
Document the changes required in the existing solution, analyze the impact of the change on the implemented solution and modify the existing solution to correct reported errors or to improve its performance.
Coordinate with infrastructure and platform team on various deployments to production.
Client Interaction & Support (20%)
Co-ordination with all stakeholders for User Acceptance Test (UAT) and FAT sessions
Participate in business workshops, business discussions, and business meetings with power users and end-users.
Support power users and end-users on functionality understanding of the implemented solutions.
Align end-user and power user in UAT sessions during the validation phase.
Provide training to end-users on different functionalities.
Assist power users in propagating the implemented solution to the end-users.
Co-ordinate between development team & Client Product Owner(s) for Signoffs.
Provide Application Training & Testing support to Client Product Owner(s) & Onshore Testing Team
Single Point Contact for Requirement, Clarifications & Progress between Client & Offshore team
Track and ensure to address all 3rd party issues that impact the project like environment issues, build instability etc. with inter-teamwork at Client location and ensure build availability during offshore timings.
Project coordination (10%)
Review, tasks & defects to the respective development & testing members on a daily basis
Monitor Daily & Weekly project progress & update TFS User Stories accordingly
Provide Weekly status updates to all Stakeholders on the progress.
Identify project risks like Timeline, 3rd party tool interaction, technology used, resource planning etc. during initial phases of project, and identify suitable mitigation strategy.
Coordinate between the Onshore and Offshore teams in terms of Work allocation, status reporting, daily progress, and issues.
Technical Knowledge and Expertise required for the role
This position requires to have proven experience in PLM software development as well as business development. Also, the position requires understanding and knowledge of manufacturing domain and should be able to map manufacturing design processes to 3DExperience solutions involving data migration, application design, development, customization, and production support.
This role demands expertise in all phases of Software life cycle in Client-Server and Web based Technologies and needs to be specialized in manufacturing domain with an exposure to various phases of SDLC in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) domain. This includes experience in requirement analysis, system architecture and design, software coding, data modelling, cloud management, project constraints management, software development lifecycle, competitive analysis, customer relationship management, communication management, effective decision-making, implementation, and improvement of business processes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22
E-post: immigration@accessfinancial.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Software Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afss Consultancy Services Sweden Fil Till I-Cont
(org.nr 516403-8373)
102 25 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8629344