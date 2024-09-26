Senior Software Engineer - Test Enablement
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-09-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
We are looking for an individual who is ready to take on a new challenge, who wants be part of an amazing work culture and be able to contribute to our vision "To Create a better everyday living for the many people". IKEA is in a digital transformation where we work in a DevOps way of working and always strive to work better and more efficient. At IKEA all developers are responsible for their own code, create it, test it, support it and maintain it. In order to reach this goal on a continues basis we need to evolve our way of working. Your role would be to be part of a great team and to be an important part of the development ongoing development of our tools.
We are looking for an individual who is passionate about software architecture and understands that you need to test your code! As we encourage to foster cross-functional teams there will be plenty of opportunity to work with other areas in our teams and help our product teams and enable them in their work as well! Daily duties can vary from designing and development of software for our frameworks and tools, expanding your current knowledge in the software development area and other capabilities we have within our teams, communicating and helping other software development teams within IKEA by suggesting best way to develop and test their software.
What you need to know
So, we have cleared all the basic stuff and considering you are still reading, you want the fun technical stuff!
First off; The technical stuff is important, but the most important quality we are looking for is a mindset where everything is possible and the eagerness to learn and develop new skillsets! If you are open for this, then everything is possible! That being said, don't be afraid of the tech-stack below, see it as a wish list and not a must list!
This being a senior role it is important that you can provide a technical leadership to our work and act as a mentor to raise the level of our current team members.
• The Tech-stack you will be working with is mainly Java so you would be needing 5+ years of professional experience in software development using Java
• Past experience in rest api's.
• Work experience in GitHub and Github Actions.
• Good knowledge of CI/CD and other software development processes.
• As mentioned before, IKEA works with a DevOps mindset and for this role it's good that the candidate has prior knowledge from DevOps environment
• Work experience with Docker/Cloud/Openshift/Kubernetes/Anthos
Questions and support? Let's connect!
This role will be reporting to the Engineering Manager in the Test Enablement area. The role will be placed in Malmö or Helsingborg, this can be discussed further!
We value diversity among gender, age and cultural background and will evaluate all applications equally.
Do you still have questions about the process or want to know more about the position? Please contact the Hiring Manager Martin Norin- martin.norin@ingka.ikea.com
or the Recruiter Rosie Geraghty- rosie.geraghty@ingka.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-11
E-post: rosie.geraghty@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Kontakt
Rosie Geraghty rosie.geraghty@ingka.com Jobbnummer
8922224