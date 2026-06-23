Senior Software Engineer - Team Bonnie (AI)
Voyado AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voyado AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Lidköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are super excited to announce that Alexander, Stefan, Raveena, Bowen, Stanislav, Louise, Fernando and Robin are looking to welcome their next colleague to Team Bonnie.
At Voyado, we're building Bonnie — our AI agent and conversational layer across our platform. Bonnie helps users work smarter by understanding intent, remembering context, and taking action across the product.
As AI continues to reshape how people interact with software, we're exploring what great AI-powered product experiences should look like. How should AI capabilities be organised? What belongs in backend systems and orchestration? What belongs in the user experience?
The answers are still evolving and that's what makes this role exciting.
We're looking for a senior engineer who wants to help shape the future of Bonnie and AI at Voyado. Someone who enjoys building practical AI-powered products, solving complex backend challenges and working in an area where technology, ways of working, and team structures are still taking shape.
About the role
This role sits at the intersection of software engineering, AI adoption, and product development.
You'll help build the foundations that power Bonnie today while shaping the systems, workflows, and capabilities that will enable future AI experiences across Voyado.
Bonnie is live, growing fast, and continuously evolving. The roadmap is real, but not every path is fully defined. We're looking for someone who thrives in that environment, someone who can turn ambiguity into progress and help create structure where none exists yet.
In this role, you will:
Evolve the backend architecture behind Bonnie's AI and agent capabilities.
Build orchestration systems, AI workflows, and platform capabilities that enable scalable AI experiences.
Turn AI experiments into reliable production-ready solutions.
Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and engineers across multiple teams.
Drive technical direction and helping shape how AI capabilities are integrated across the Engage platform.
Work on initiatives similar to AI Segmentation, AI Translation, AI Content generation, MCP and future AI-powered experiences.
Who you are
You're a senior software engineer with a strong backend foundation and a genuine interest in AI.
You don't need to be an AI researcher, but you have embraced AI as part of your everyday work. Maybe you've introduced AI tools to your team, built AI-powered features, or driven AI adoption in some capacity.
You enjoy working with a high degree of ownership, partnering closely with product managers, and taking ideas from early concepts all the way to production.
5+ years of experience building backend systems in production environments.
Strong software engineering fundamentals and architectural thinking.
Experience working with cloud-based systems and services.
Practical experience using AI tools, coding assistants, or AI workflows.
An interest in AI-powered products and how they can create real customer value.
The ability to navigate ambiguity and break down complex problems into actionable steps.
A collaborative mindset and a willingness to share knowledge and help others succeed.
High Impact. Great People. Real Growth.
You'll join a company with strong momentum, modern technology, and a collaborative culture where ideas and initiatives are encouraged.
At Voyado, we care about creating an environment where people can grow, collaborate, and enjoy the journey together. We move quickly, challenge ideas, and work closely across teams to deliver meaningful impact.
Some of our benefits:
30 days of vacation
Wellness allowance
Personal development opportunities
Summits and team activities
Four days from the office and one day from home
About Voyado
Voyado is the Agentic Customer Experience Suite for retail.
More than 500 retail brands across 100 markets use Voyado to unite CRM, loyalty, product discovery, e-commerce personalization, and retail media with retail-trained AI that acts on real-time shopper intent.
By combining customer data with product intelligence, Voyado helps retailers deliver more relevant experiences across every channel — online and in-store. The result is more traffic, higher conversions, stronger customer relationships, and measurable business impact.
We're growing across Europe and are looking for people who want to help shape the future of retail technology.
Ready to make an impact?
Fantastic! 🎉
A quick note about our recruitment timeline: As many of us will be taking some well-deserved summer vacation, this process will move a bit slower than usual.
We'd still love to hear from you as soon as possible! We'll be holding initial screening conversations before July 13, after which we'll take a short summer break. First-round interviews will begin from July 27 onwards.
Thank you for your understanding, and we hope you'll apply! 🌞
Additional information
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct a background check on the final candidate.
Making it personal with AI
We believe you'll position yourself best for success in the interview process by being yourself, with support from AI where it makes sense. Later in the process, you may even be expected to use AI. At the end of the day, what matters is meeting you — the person behind the application.
There is no such thing as a perfect candidate; we're all human, so please bring your authentic self. Don't let AI over-polish your CV or answers to the point where we can't hear your real voice, because that's what we care about most. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7951155-2065392". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://careers.voyado.com
Lumaparksvägen 9 (visa karta
)
120 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Voyado Jobbnummer
9974118