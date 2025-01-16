Senior Software Engineer - GraphQL
2025-01-16
We're seeking an experienced engineer to help bring GraphQL to Neo4j Aura. In this role, you'll focus on developing custom Kubernetes operators in Go to manage the deployment and state of GraphQL servers and their dependencies across the Aura infrastructure. You'll also build and maintain APIs to provision resources while overseeing the operation and monitoring of systems on AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Your work with the GraphQL team will directly empower developers to build full-stack applications using GraphQL and Neo4j on Aura. If you're passionate about building production systems on Kubernetes, this role offers an excellent opportunity to deepen your expertise in this cutting-edge technology.
There are also exciting opportunities to contribute to the Neo4j GraphQL Library, written in TypeScript, and to help build a front-end for managing GraphQL resources in Aura. While your primary focus will be backend engineering in Aura, our team works on a wide range of projects that can benefit from your ideas, input, and expertise!
What you'll need:
Go programming experience
Experience building and running systems on Kubernetes
Strong experience with at least 1 major public cloud platform (GCP/AWS/Azure)
Continuous delivery/deployment
Automated testing
An interest in API design/development
Bonus points for:
Building custom Kubernetes operators
JavaScript/TypeScript programming, either on backend or frontend
An interest in GraphQL
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
