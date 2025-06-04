Senior Software Engineer - Frontend and Backend Development, Gothenburg
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-06-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Senior Software Engineer - Frontend and Backend Development Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Senior Software Engineer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for experienced senior software engineers to join our team in developing an innovative product within the sourcing domain. You will collaborate with highly skilled professionals, including a principal software engineer and senior backend developer, to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain scalable frontend and backend applications
Implement best practices for testing, security, and software development
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define product requirements and architecture
Optimize system performance and ensure high-quality user experience
Required Skills and Technologies:
Frontend Development - React, TypeScript, Sass - Vitest, Vite, Cypress - Npm, Testing Library
Backend Development - C#, .NET 8+, Entity Framework Core - Xunit, Moq, SQL Server, Testcontainers
DevOps and Cloud Technologies - Azure, GitHub, Git - Knowledge of Azure Public Cloud (AZ204, AZ400) is a plus
Qualifications and Experience:
Several years of experience in software development
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work independently
Excellent communication skills in English
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9374044