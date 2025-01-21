Senior Software Developer
2025-01-21
We are looking for a Senior Embedded C Developer to join our dynamic Automotive Product Team at Dirac. If you are eager to work with cutting-edge audio technologies and contribute to innovative automotive audio solutions, this role is for you.
What Dirac Offers You
At Dirac, we provide a highly entrepreneurial environment where you can be part of a team that is passionate about building a great business and inventing the future of sound. In this role, you will have the opportunity to work in leading-edge technologies that make a real impact on everyday experiences. You'll be a part of a supportive and collaborative agile development team that values quality and continuous improvement.
Your role as Senior SW Developer
As a Senior SW Developer in our Automotive Product Team, you will engage in challenging and rewarding software development tasks with leading-edge audio technologies impacting everyday experiences. Besides developing software in C, this role actively drives product development, focusing on the needs of both internal and external customers. This includes adapting to new hardware platforms and developing new audio processors. Your focus will be on our automotive segment, in close collaboration with our algorithm technology and intelligent audio platform teams.
Who you are
You are an open-minded individual who is always eager to learn and not afraid to ask questions. You thrive in environments that value good working practices, and you have a solid foundation in conducting thorough code reviews, embracing test-driven development, and implementing automation processes.
Your robust background in embedded C programming showcases your strong technical skills. You appreciate the value of configuration management and automated testing in ensuring software quality and consistency. Additionally, you are experienced in designing and architecting scalable platforms, demonstrating your ability to create solutions that can grow and adapt to evolving needs. Your methodical and innovative approach to software development allows you to tackle complex challenges with confidence and creativity.
Have strong communication skills, particularly in English
Well-versed in good working practices such as code reviews, test-driven development, and automation
Possess strong embedded C programming skills
Experienced with scalable platform design and architecture
Familiar with C++, Python, CMake, and scripting
Holder of a valid work permit
Knowledge of operating systems, particularly in embedded environments
Experience with networking protocols and socket programming
Desirable skills but not a must:
Familiar with DSP (Digital Signal Processing)
Experience with Qt framework
Experience in a structured and regulated environment (e.g., medical devices, automotive safety standards)
An audio background
About Dirac
Dirac is one of Sweden's fastest-growing audio tech companies, known for best-in-class technology and a prestigious customer base that includes many of the world's most reputable brands. We are passionate about sound and innovation, and our pioneering technology is shaping the future of audio experiences.
We are a global company with headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden, and R&D facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Bangalore, India, with representation in Greater China, Germany, Japan, Korea, and the United States.
Please read more about us at https://www.dirac.com/
Location
Your main location will be at Dirac's headquarters in central Uppsala or at our R&D facility in Copenhagen.
Questions about the job?
If you have questions about the job, please contact Head of PPMO, Engineering, Allan Westphal at allan.westphal@dirac.com
We're looking forward to your application!
