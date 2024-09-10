Senior Software Developer
2024-09-10
We at Aurora are looking for a Senior Software Developer to join our dynamic team based in Stockholm and Malmö, Sweden. As a Senior Software Developer, you will play a key role in designing and developing high-quality solutions for our projects across various technical domains.
The Role
In your role as Senior Software Developer, you will be responsible for leading and executing the full development lifecycle of our software projects. You will design, develop, and optimize technical solutions, ensuring that all deliverables meet the highest quality standards and fulfil our clients' requirements. The role also includes typical software development tasks such as requirements management, code review, testing, and system integration.
What You Will Do
Design and develop robust, scalable, and efficient software solutions based on the requirements and architecture specifications.
Implement best practices in coding standards and testing to ensure stable and maintainable systems.
Lead and guide the development team through technical challenges, sharing your expertise to ensure project goals are met.
Work in agile projects, delivering continuous improvements and iterative enhancements to both new and existing systems.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to understand business needs and translate them into technical solutions.
Explore and implement new technologies to keep the company competitive and innovative.
Required
What you will bring
10+ years of experience in software development, with at least 5 years in a senior role within complex systems.
Strong proficiency in one or more programming languages such as Python, Java, C++, or JavaScript.
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud) and container technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.
Deep understanding of system architecture, design patterns, and software development best practices.
Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Ability to work independently and lead a team while fostering motivation and accountability.
Preferred
Experience with DevOps principles and CI/CD pipelines.
Knowledge of AI/ML, big data, or other advanced technologies.
Experience working on international projects or with international teams.
Familiarity with security standards and data protection in software development.
We believe that you are
Driven and solution-oriented with a strong focus on problem-solving.
Ambitious and highly motivated to continuously improve both yourself and the projects you work on.
Organized and structured in your work.
A positive team player with the ability to lead and inspire your team.
A self-starter with a natural aptitude for technical leadership.
What We Offer
Being part of Aurora means that you join a small, ambitious, and driven company. You will work in a multicultural team passionate about delivering high-quality technical solutions. We offer work-life balance, flexibility, autonomy, and excellent opportunities for personal development.
About Aurora
Aurora was founded in 2017 with the vision to provide innovative and customized technical solutions to businesses across the Nordics and Europe. We work with both local and international clients, delivering everything from software development to cloud services and AI solutions. Our unique strength lies in our ability to combine technical expertise with deep understanding of local markets, making us a trusted partner for businesses large and small.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-10
E-post: recruitment@aurora.cc Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Construction Consultancy AB
(org.nr 556846-6162), https://auroraconstructionconsultancy.com/
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us: recruitment@aurora.cc +46812879900 Jobbnummer
8890692