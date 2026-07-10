Senior Simulation Engineer - Situational Safety
Autoliv Sverige Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Vårgårda Visa alla datajobb i Vårgårda
2026-07-10
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Autoliv is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. We develop, manufacture and market protective solutions such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers worldwide, along with advanced safety solutions for new mobility. In 2025, our products helped save approximately 40,000 lives and prevented around 600,000 serious injuries.
We are now looking for an experienced Simulation Engineer to lead the development and operation of a high-fidelity virtual validation platform for next-generation interior and occupant safety systems. In this role, you will play a key part in accelerating product development and delivering release-grade safety evidence through advanced simulation methodologies
Role and Responsibilities
Design and maintain end-to-end XiL environments (SiL, HiL, DiL/ViL) for safety-critical functions.
Integrate vECUs (AUTOSAR Classic/Adaptive), environment models, and CI/CD pipelines.
Develop and execute scenario-based validation, including edge cases and misuse scenarios.
Generate synthetic scenarios using tools such as NVIDIA Omniverse, CARLA, and Human Body Models (HBM).
Validate and correlate simulation models against physical test data.
Automate simulation execution, regression testing, evidence generation, and reporting.
Support functional safety activities and maintain traceability in accordance with ISO 26262 and SOTIF.
What You'll Bring
Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or a related field.
8+ years of experience in automotive simulation, ADAS/active safety validation, vehicle dynamics, or XiL environments.
Strong programming skills in Python, C/C++, and experience with Git, Jenkins, and Docker.
Hands-on experience with MATLAB/Simulink, dSPACE, and scenario-based testing.
Knowledge of AUTOSAR, CAN/CAN-FD, Automotive Ethernet, and CANalyzer.
Experience with simulation automation, virtual ECUs, and safety-critical development environments.
Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Who Are You? You are analytical, self-driven, and passionate about solving complex technical challenges. You thrive in cross-functional teams, communicate effectively, and consistently deliver high-quality results.
You bring:
Strong analytical mindset and attention to detail
Excellent problem-solving capabilities
Ability to communicate complex technical information clearly, both verbally and in writing
Self-driven with strong time-management skills
Effective collaborator in cross-functional and international teams
Adaptable and open to new technologies and changing priorities
Structured, rigorous, and quality-focused approach to engineering
Why Autoliv?
At Autoliv, our purpose is simple: Saving More Lives. By joining our team, you will have the opportunity to influence the next generation of safety innovations while working alongside some of the industry's most talented experts. Together, we develop technologies that make a real difference for people around the world.
We would love to hear more about your experience, ambitions, and what inspires you. Let's start the conversation.
Your Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you've been waiting for? Please apply and feel free to contact us if you have any questions.
Practical information
Place of Work: Vårgårda (Hybrid)
Scope: Full-time
Employment type: Permanent
Start date: According to agreement
More lives saved – more life lived! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8049661-2095713". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autoliv Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556080-7173), https://careersweden.autoliv.com
Wallentinsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
447 37 VÅRGÅRDA Arbetsplats
Autoliv Sweden Jobbnummer
9998948