Head Of Talent Management Bnew
Ericsson AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-27
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Company description:
Ericsson AB
Job description: Grow with us About this opportunity:
Business Area Networks is central to Ericsson's technology leadership and future growth. To strengthen competitiveness, BNEW needs a business-connected talent agenda that builds the leadership bench, critical capabilities and succession strength required for transformation and long-term performance.
As Head of Talent Management for BNEW, you will set the direction for how the business identifies, grows and moves talent across critical roles, leadership pipelines and future capability areas
The role sits in the BNEW People Experience Team and works closely with BNEW business leaders, People Business Partners, global Talent Management teams and other People Subject Matter Experts.
This is a role for someone who is passionate about business impact through people — someone who can combine strategic thinking, strong stakeholder management, data-driven insight and practical execution in a complex global organization.
What you will do:
Shape and drive the BNEW Talent Management strategy, aligned to BNEW's business priorities, transformation agenda and future capability needs.
Translate business challenges into a clear talent agenda, proactively engaging with senior leaders to understand current and future leadership, talent and capability requirements.
Build leadership, succession and critical talent pipelines to ensure BNEW has the capability and bench strength required for future growth
Lead core talent processes and frameworks, including performance management, talent reviews, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and selected high-potential or development programs.
Enable business transformation by helping leaders build high-performing teams, develop talent and embed Ericsson's leadership principles and culture behaviours
Use talent insights and workforce data to inform decision-making, identify risks and opportunities, measure impact and support fact-based talent discussions with leaders
Improve talent practices, tools and ways of working in collaboration with global People teams and BNEW Stakeholders to increase business impact and leader effectiveness
Represent BNEW in Ericsson talent communities, sharing insights, contributing to enterprise talent practices and bringing external trends and learning back into BNEW. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "788176-44340232". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
164 83 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ericsson AB Jobbnummer
10013509