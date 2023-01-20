Senior Service Designer
About this opportunity
Are you looking for the fast-paced, innovative environment of a start-up backed by the resources and capabilities of a global technology leader like Ericsson?
Are you a passionate Senior Service Designer with a proven record of phenomenal designs and service strategies that meet end-user needs and business objectives? Can you lead and build positive relationships across subject areas with designers, developers, product teams, and cross-functional partners? This is the position for you!
What you will do
You will work in some of the most important initiatives within Ericsson's Global Journey transformation and your work will gain executive attention! You will collaborate in multi-functional teams using design methods in combination with agile working methodologies. In the initiatives you will:
Lead design work with the teams and our customers, business partners, and staff to develop customer and employee-centric concepts
Drive the development of innovative new journeys and services from initial brief to delivery
Work with Product Owners to define both long and short-term vision and roadmap for digital solutions
Design sophisticated and fabulous customer journeys and product experiences in collaboration with end-users and product teams
Produce a range of service design artifacts for different touchpoints
Perform user research, map user experiences and customer journeys through blueprints, roadmaps, workflows, personas, and scenarios
Lead and facilitate a variety of design thinking workshops
Use visual design to tell stories and bring a narrative to life
Prototype and test to validate designs based on customer needs, requirements, and behaviors
You will directly report to the Service Design Chapter Lead in the Global Journey Transformation.
You will bring
About 3-6 years of solid experience or more in service and digital product design, preferably as a consultant or in an equivalent position
Deep expertise in taking a broad view of design thinking/human-centered design
Willingness to learn and understand sophisticated processes and technologies
Ability to acclimate to working in new multi-disciplinary teams
You can share proven designs and experience of launched services that have been implemented in the real world
Experience in planning and conducting quant and qualitative user research at various stages of the design process
Experience from working as a researcher and designer in an agile product development setting
University degree in either Service Design, Design Research, Strategy Design or equivalent
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What we offer you:
A meaningful leadership role in writing our company's next chapter within customer experience, sustainability, and operational efficiency
Work in transformation projects with executive attention
A collaborative cross-functional global environment
A company-wide community of designers with shared assets, tools, and methods
Rotating opportunities across various programs
Clearly defined career paths
Learning and talent development opportunities
A competitive compensation package with benefits + visa support (if applies) and work flexibility- hybrid mode (50% from the office).
What happens once you apply?
Come join our #TeamEricsson. Feel free to apply and include a resume in English, outlining how you meet the specific requirements of the position.
The selection and interview process is ongoing. Therefore, send in your application in English as soon as possible. We encourage you to apply!
If you have any further questions, you are welcome to contact us:
Recruiter: Dorota Baran, dorota.baran@ericsson.com
• Location: Sweden, Stockholm
Kindly note, we do not accept CVs via email.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
