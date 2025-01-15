(Senior) Security Officer (Information Security)
2025-01-15
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27256
Would you like to play a key role in ensuring that Nordea is protected against cyber threats? We are now looking for a person with strong Information Security assessment, management reporting skills and capabilities to present complex topics to a non-technical audience. You will become a member of the Security Strategy & Change Oversight (SSCO) team, which is reporting to the Head of the Chief Security Office (CSO).
At Nordea, we're committed to being a trusted partner for our customers and society. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you'll have a significant impact on how we manage information and technology security risk within the Nordea Group.
So, bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the SSCO team within CSO. The CSO is part of Group Risk in the second line of defense. We provide Security Strategic direction and oversight on changes connected to Information Security initiatives.
We add value to Nordea and to our customers by managing the Information Security risks and enabling managers and employees to act correctly in protecting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information. We do that in strong collaboration with Business Areas and Group Functions. The unit supports the entire Nordea Group.
You will play a valuable role in the development, monitoring and assessment of Information Security key initiatives and provide security strategic direction with relevant and accurate risk management activities to keep Nordea within risk appetite. Through your work you will get a unique opportunity to contribute and learn about Information security risk management framework and security strategy in the bank.
What you'll be doing:
* Provide assessment on Information Security change initiatives
* Contribute in monitoring and controlling of Nordea risk frameworks and provide general advice across the organization
* Define, build and help to implement a robust reporting structure with focus on Key Risk Indicators
* Review and update the established security strategy for the organization
* Interact with other teams across all three lines of defense to help mature risk awareness
You will join a team of highly skilled, dedicated and experienced Information Security professionals. In this role, you will have a chance to gain a broad network across the bank.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we would like you to share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have a solid understanding of Information Security and/or Risk Management processes including industry practices within Information Security
* Are a proactive, independent and pragmatic team-player with a solution-oriented mindset
* Can communicate in a constructive manner with all levels of the organization
* Are structured, analytical and have a high ability to provide timely and accurate Information Security reporting
* Can focus on information value and make complex data understandable for a non-technical audience
Your experience and background:
* High ambition level to develop and self-motivate to help improve deliveries and adapt to transformation
* Minimum relevant bachelor's degree in IT
* Preferably Data Analytics tools experience
* Minimum 2 years of experience in Information Security domain
* Preferably certified in Information Security proven credentials such as CISSP, CEH, CISM
* Experience working with Information Security standards like ISO 27001 or NIST CSF
* You have superior English spoken & written skills
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 25/01/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Irfan Hussain, irfan.hussain@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
