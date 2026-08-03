Senior Scrum Master
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-08-03
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will support one or several product development teams in an agile environment where collaboration, structure, and continuous improvement are central to success. In this role, you help teams work effectively according to agile principles while creating alignment across teams together with other Scrum Masters, Product Owners, and Product Managers.
This is a great opportunity if you enjoy enabling high-performing teams, improving ways of working, and having a real impact on how agile development is carried out in practice.
Job DescriptionYou will facilitate key agile events and activities, including stand-ups, backlog management, sprint planning, and PI planning.
You will support teams in applying agile principles in a practical and sustainable way.
You will drive alignment and synchronization between development teams together with Scrum Masters, Product Owners, and Product Managers.
You will contribute actively to the agile methodology and help strengthen continuous improvement and team collaboration.
You will help create the conditions for efficient delivery, clear priorities, and strong team engagement.
RequirementsExtensive experience working as a Scrum Master.
Strong ability to lead agile ceremonies and support teams in agile ways of working.
Ability to actively contribute to the LFS Agile methodology.
Experience fostering continuous improvements and strong team collaboration.
Fluent communication skills in Swedish and English.
Ability to complete a drug test before the assignment starts.
Nice to haveProject management skills are highly valued.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8163585-2128713". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
10020297