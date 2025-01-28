Senior Scientist in the Microphysiological Systems
2025-01-28
Job description
Flow cytometry Senior Scientist in the Microphysiological Systems (MPS)
Do you have experience in flow cytometry and versatile knowledge in cell culture, and are you eager to apply your expertise in a company that accelerates innovative science to turn ideas into life-changing medicines? Join our Microphysiological Systems (MPS) team and contribute to the discovery of future preclinical models that support the development of new medications for Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolic (CVRM) diseases!
At AstraZeneca, we are harnessing advanced cell models, microfluidic chip technologies, multi-omics screens, flow cytometry, and mathematical modelling to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs - here we do things that have never been done before. Are you excited to contribute? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
This role is based in the MPS team at the Early CVRM department in our dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. The MPS team establishes and applies state-of-the-art MPS platforms to support the CVRM portfolio with emerging therapeutic area needs and new drug modalities. Our mission is to improve translatability from in vitro models to humans and accelerate drug discovery and development.
You will execute and provide input into the practical delivery of MPS studies while also serving as a flow cytometry (FACS) scientist. You will support the development, characterisation, and optimisation of advanced cell models and flow cytometry-based assays. We'll look to you as an expert in cell and molecular biology techniques, and you will independently carry out various downstream in-vitro analytical methods.
Responsibilities
Develop and execute flow cytometry-based assays for cell characterisation and functional analysis including panel design.
Take part in the design, conduct, interpretation, and reporting of studies with advanced cell models and MPS.
Carry out various downstream analyses from cell culture samples with versatile in-vitro analytical methods such as, but not limited to, ELISA, qPCR, staining, and imaging.
Join further model development activities to support drug projects with MPS and flow cytometry data for resolving mechanisms of action, target identification, and candidate drug evaluation.
Effectively communicate and collaborate across the Early CVRM department and with key stakeholders in other functions.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to explore and innovate. We are unlocking the power of what science can do, working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. If you're driven by curiosity and courage, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before, this is the place for you.
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
Master's degree + 4 years of relevant experience.
Background in Pharmacy, Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Medical Biosciences, Bioengineering, or similar.
Proficiency in flow cytometry, including assay development, troubleshooting, and data interpretation.
Strong hands-on cell culture experience.
Versatile in-vitro analytical methods (e.g., qPCR, staining and high-content imaging, plate-based assays such as ELISAs).
Independent study design, laboratory work, and data analysis.
Data visualization and statistical analysis.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
Strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery.
Desired for the role:
Experience in 3D cell culture, i.e., spheroids, organoids, or multicellular co-cultures.
Experience with one or more of the following cell models: liver, kidney, cardiac, pancreas, or adipose tissue.
Experience in culturing immune cells.
Handling microfluidic chips.
Workflow automation, e.g., robotic liquid handling.
Experience from the pharmaceutical industry.
About the company
