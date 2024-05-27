Senior Scientist - Bioscience Copd/ipf At Az
TNG Group AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Scientist - Bioscience COPD/IPF, Early Respiratory & Immunology at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
We are currently looking for a laboratory skilled Scientist to join the Bioscience COPD IPF Department within Early Respiratory and Immunology (R&I) at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.The Bioscience COPD/IPF department consist of 7 teams spread across Sweden, UK and US and our focus is primarily to progress projects within our portfolio, but it also includes work to increase our knowledge of COPD and IPF and to support target identification for new projects.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a consulting assignment that will last for 11 months. You will be employed by TNG during the assignment period.
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Your Responsibilities
We will rely on you to:
* Execute in vitro/ex vivo experiments according to study plans
* Contribute to the interpretation of experimental data and play an important role in the planning of further experiments
* Effectively communicate results to other members of the project, team or to departments as required
* Be an effective team member in supporting projects to meet their objectives
* To conduct where appropriate in parallel more than one area of work to agreed timelines
* Possess a range of practical skills and demonstrate flexibility within and across teams
The Bigger Picture
As a Senior Scientist you will plan, optimise, and execute in vitro experiments as well as support analysis from both in vitro and in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You are expected to actively take part in scientific discussions and to add valuable input in experiment design and data interpretation to drive projects and techniques.
This is a lab-based role where you will be involved in multiple ongoing projects with responsibility to perform experiments from various cells and tissues for both in vitro-, in vivo- and patient studies. This role will give the opportunity to support, design, develop and conduct experiments supporting the identification of new drug targets and the progression of drug discovery projects.
For this role, we are looking for someone with experience in modern cell biology and molecular analysis techniques that rapidly can become an integrated project member and deliver key data
Our Expectations
* A relevant science degree (PhD) ( e.g Molecular/Cell Biology, Pharmacy, Biotechnology)
* Practical experience running in vitro assays and cell culturing
* Relevant experimental experience in cell and molecular biology methods, immunoassays, protein and RNA analysis
* Isolation, culturing and analysis of primary cell cultures along with experience in the use of biological dose response assays is desirable. Experience in immunological methods (ELISA, MSD), protein analysis (western blot) and RNA analysis (qPCR) plus handling and evaluation of pharmacological drug substances would also be benificial.
* Experience in lung research is desirible.
* Excellent written and oral communication skills in English is a must.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan Jobbnummer
8709063