Senior SAP VIM Expert
2026-01-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a large organization in the retail industry where SAP VIM is a key component in the invoice processing landscape. In this role, you will act as a subject matter expert and help align business needs with SAP VIM solutions, ensuring robust integrations and well-functioning workflows across finance and IT. The assignment includes both delivery work (configuration, testing, deployment) and long-term support and optimization, including improvements as business needs evolve.
Job DescriptionTranslate business needs into effective SAP VIM solution design and configuration
Configure and optimize SAP VIM invoice workflows and implement changes when needed
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support delivery, implementation, and continuous improvements
Drive configuration, testing, and deployment activities for SAP solutions
Own and progress project tasks independently, providing status updates to stakeholders
Provide guidance on best practices in SAP solution design within VIM and related finance processes
Requirements10+ years of experience with SAP VIM, including design, concepts, principles, and configuration in SAP ECC
Experience integrating SAP VIM with SAP Fiori apps
Strong knowledge of SAP FICO processes and best practices
Experience with invoice document capture tools and integration into SAP
Participation in 3+ SAP implementation projects
Experience with long-term support and optimization of SAP VIM solutions (issue resolution and incremental improvements)
Experience from S/4HANA migration projects
Good understanding of financial processes in large organizations
Experience with SAP transport and change management tools (STMS, Solution Manager, ActiveControl)
Functional experience of WRICEF objects (Workflows, Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Enhancements, Forms)
Good understanding of ABAP; Object-Oriented ABAP (OOABAP) is beneficial
Ability to explain finance, accounting, and SAP topics to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Nice to haveFamiliarity with Jira, ServiceNow, and Agile ways of working
Application
