Senior SAP Solution Architect EAM, Logistics & Digital Platforms
2026-01-09
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Shape the Future of Enterprise Solutions
Do you want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation? As Senior SAP Solution Architect - EAM, Logistics & Digital Platforms, you will design and optimize complex SAP landscapes that power Vattenfall's operations across multiple countries. This role calls for broad, all-round technology skills and the ability to connect business needs with advanced IT solutions-while acting as a trusted advisor and consultant to our internal business teams.
Why this role matters
We are transforming into a data-driven organization to support our mission. Your work will enable smarter decisions, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration across SAP and related platforms. You'll help us build secure, scalable solutions that keep our operations running smoothly-and guide our business stakeholders in making technology choices that deliver real value.
You'll work on:
Enterprise Asset Management (EAM/PM) and Logistics processes (S2C, P2P) on SAP S/4HANA
ePPM for project and portfolio management
Document Management Systems (DMS) and Work Clearance Management (WCM)
Integration strategies for hybrid SAP landscapes (cloud and on-premise)
Supporting financial processes with a general understanding of CO Controlling
Your responsibilities
Guide strategic projects with fit-for-purpose architecture
Act as an internal consultant: advise business stakeholders on SAP strategy, integration, and data architecture
Ensure IT security compliance and support adoption of IEC 62443, ISO27001 standards
Develop architecture principles and standards for enterprise-wide solutions
Be a trusted advisor to enable operating models through technology
Qualifications
You combine technical depth with business insight and thrive in complex environments. Ideally, you bring:
Academic degree in IT or related field
Hands-on experience as SAP Solution Architect in asset-intensive industries (energy, utilities, manufacturing)
Strong knowledge of SAP S/4HANA, EAM (PM), ePPM, Logistics (S2C, P2P), DMS, WCM
General understanding of CO Controlling
Familiarity with Microsoft Azure Well-Architected Framework
Experience with security frameworks and critical infrastructure requirements
Fluent in Swedish and English
Additional Information
What we offer
A chance to shape solutions critical to Vattenfall's operations
Work with a team of senior architects on high-impact projects
Flexible working arrangements and a healthy work-life balance
Opportunities for professional growth and development
A central office location with easy access by public transport
Be part of an international, diverse, and motivated team
Why you'll love this job
Impact at scale: Your solutions will support thousands of users across multiple countries and help accelerate the energy transition.
Consulting with purpose: Combine your technical expertise with advisory skills to influence business decisions and shape future operating models.
About Vattenfall
Ready to apply?
