Senior SAP Finance Tech Lead
2026-01-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
As a Finance Tech Lead, you will play a key role in an SAP S/4HANA transformation program, driving technical delivery within the Finance domain. You will ensure the SAP Finance landscape is cohesive, scalable, and aligned with broader business transformation goals, working closely with both business and technical stakeholders across the SAP ecosystem.
Job DescriptionLead technical workstreams within the Finance domain throughout the transformation lifecycle.
Ensure the SAP Finance solution is cohesive and well integrated with other SAP modules and products.
Guide solution design and development using strong functional competence in SAP Finance.
Partner with the Finance Business Lead to align technical solutions with business needs and transformation goals.
Ensure Finance-related developments support standardization and harmonization across markets and business units.
Collaborate with business tech teams and leverage internal networks to secure alignment and support.
Drive project management activities within the Finance stream, including planning, resourcing, and issue resolution.
Participate in design workshops, technical reviews, and decision-making forums.
RequirementsProven experience as an SAP Finance professional with strong technical and functional expertise.
Hands-on experience leading development and implementation initiatives within Finance.
Experience from SAP S/4HANA projects.
Strong understanding of the SAP ecosystem and cross-functional dependencies.
Ability to drive cross-functional collaboration with business and technical stakeholders.
Application
