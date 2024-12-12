Senior Salesforce Platform Developer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We are seeking an experienced and innovative Senior Salesforce Platform Developer to join our team at Volvo Cars.
The ideal candidate will lead the development and optimization of our Salesforce platform, driving best-in-class solutions across the organization.
What you'll do
* Architect and implement complex Salesforce solutions to meet business requirements
* Lead and mentor junior developers, providing technical guidance and best practices
* Design and develop scalable, high-performance custom applications using Apex, Lightning Web Components, and other Salesforce technologies
* Optimize existing Salesforce configurations and customizations for improved efficiency and user experience
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business needs into technical solutions
* Implement and maintain robust integrations between Salesforce and other enterprise systems
* Conduct code reviews and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices
* Troubleshoot complex issues and provide innovative solutions
* Stay current with Salesforce releases and emerging technologies, recommending improvements to our platform
Who are you
* Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field
* 5+ years of experience as a Salesforce Developer, with at least 2 years in a senior role
* Salesforce Platform Developer II and Application Architect certifications (or equivalent experience)
* Advanced proficiency in Apex, Lightning Web Components, Visualforce, and SOQL/SOSL
* Strong experience with Salesforce APIs, integrations, and data migration techniques
* Expertise in Salesforce security models and best practices
* Proficiency in version control systems (e.g., Git) and CI/CD practices
* Experience with Agile methodologies and project management tools
* Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to think critically
* Strong communication and leadership skills
If you're passionate about pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Salesforce and want to play a key role in shaping the future of automotive technology, we want to hear from you. Join our Salesforce Platform Dev Team at Volvo Cars and help us drive innovation in the automotive industry! Ersättning
