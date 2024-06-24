Senior Salesforce Developer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Finspång
, Gotland
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let us create the future together!
Are you interested in shaping and guiding the technical strategy that will propel Volvo Cars forward in our journey to become a fully electric car company by 2030?
Excellent, then we would like you to join our team as Senior Salesforce Developer!
The Customer Care subcluster, located within the Commercial Digital (CD) division, is developing a product designed to empower our agents. This tool will allow Volvo Cars to deliver exceptional service across various channels to our customers. We're offering an exciting chance to influence the development of this product with your knowledge and skills.
You're coming on board at a pivotal moment, where your contributions can make a profound difference. This is a unique opportunity to help shape the future direction of our company as we embark on an exciting new phase!
You and Your Skills:
We are looking for Senior Software Engineers to focus on the development of products on the Salesforce platform, focusing on the Service Cloud
• You have strong experience of developing on the Salesforce platform and have been part of agile product development teams.
• You have a degree in Computer Science or a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience.
• Collaboration and communication skills are essential when working in a diverse and international setting.
• Demonstrated experience of understanding business problems and the ability to independently design and develop
Salesforce technology - enabled solutions to address their needs.
• Have demonstrated knowledge of the Salesforce core platform capabilities, Sales cloud, Service cloud and Experience cloud.
• Proven experience with Flows, Apex, Triggers, Lightning Web Components (LWC), SOQL and Integration.
• Experience with Data Modelling, Data Management best practices, Sharing and Security Model, Integration Patterns.
• Deep understanding of governor limits and order of execution.
• Understanding and experience of software engineering practices and its application on Salesforce platform
e.g., Test Driven Development, CI/CD.
• Salesforce Certified Platform Developer (PD1/PD2), Salesforce Certified Administrator (ADM201/ADM211), or Salesforce Certified Integration Architect.
• Commitment to continuous learning and staying updated with the latest Salesforce releases, features, and best practices.
What You'll Do
You will work as a developer in one of our product teams to build products both for our customers and partners.
You take complete end to end ownership of refining & developing both small and large features of the product.
You will lead the features together with the product manager from the start to understand the problem and talk to stakeholders and dependent teams.
You will also lead the breakdown of the feature into user stories & lead the discussion with a team to finalize the approach and solve the problem. This will also include working on non-functional requirements and always include them when you are developing & implementing the solution.
You will focus on quality throughout the development process and follow the architectural principles and guidelines.
You will continuously & proactively manage technical debt on the platform.
Bonus Skills:
Has experience in Call or Chat solutions integrated with Salesforce
Location: Gothenburg or Stockholm
We offer our employees excellent benefits, such as:
Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what is most important in life.
At Volvo Car Group, all new parents with one year's active permanent service now receive 180 days of parental leave, paid at 90 percent of their base pay. The policy is for everyone - whether you are a designer or a plant operator, whether you work in China or the USA.
Read more here: https://group.volvocars.com/careers/family-bond-by-volvo-cars.
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing.
How to learn more and apply:
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter, Keerthi Veeraraghavan at keerthi.veeraraghavan@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70700-42623516". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8766810