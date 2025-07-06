Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer
2025-07-06
Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer - Linde Gas - Solna preferred - Hybrid - Nordics and Baltics
Location: Solna preferred (or other major Swedish cities such as Stenungsund, Avesta)
Work Mode: Hybrid (approx. 50% on-site)
Travel: ~50+ days/year across Nordics & Baltics
Join Linde and Engineer What Matters At Linde, we don't just keep industries running-we help them thrive. Now, we're searching for an experienced Senior Rotating Equipment Engineer to join our Reliability Team in Region Europe North (REN). If you're a mechanical engineer with a deep-rooted passion for rotating equipment and the expertise to match, this is your opportunity to make a measurable difference across a broad network of state-of-the-art production facilities.
You'll support over 50 sites across the Nordics and Baltics-with significant focus on 20 major ASU production units-while collaborating with both local teams and global engineering platforms.
What You Will Enjoy Doing
* Leverage and drive the reliability and maintenance improvement program for rotating equipment across the region. Ensure proper definition of maintenance planning in terms of run to failure, time-based maintenance, and condition-based maintenance.
* Support region's overhaul and replacement requests for rotating equipment, technical support during overhaul/replacement, including supervision when necessary.
* Collaborate with troubleshooting and root cause failure analyses (RCFA), as well as drive systematic rectification work of failed equipment and supervision of planned maintenance activities.
* Define and refine technical specifications for major investments, retrofits, and asset upgrades
* Management of supplier network and ensure feedback loops on critical vendor performance.
* Participation in Reliability assessments for Bulk and Onsite Production Plants
* Translate performance data into insights through proactive trend and dashboard analysis
* Act as the regional reliability representative within EMEA and global networks
* Collaborate closely with plant operations and business development, turning engineering insights into strategic action
What Makes You Great
* Strong background in mechanical engineering, with a relevant university degree
* Deep technical expertise in air compressors, with additional experience in air and gas turbines and/or cryogenic systems
* Several years of hands-on experience in the operation and maintenance of rotating machinery, including centrifugal and reciprocating compressors, expansion turbines, refrigeration units, cooling towers, and pumps
* 10+ years in reliability or rotating equipment roles within process-heavy or manufacturing industries (e.g. gas, energy, pulp/paper, metallurgy)
* Confident handling technical discussions, vendor dialogues, and cross-functional coordination
* Strong understanding of industry codes, regulatory frameworks, and safety-critical operations
* Comfortable using EAM SAP PM (or equivalent maintenance systems)
* Analytically driven, with skills in performance trend analysis and dashboard creation to support strategic reliability direction
* Highly independent, structured, and curious-someone who balances big-picture reliability thinking with deep technical dives
* Fluent in English, with the ability to communicate clearly in technical settings; Nordic languages are a bonus
What You'll Gain
* A key technical role within a global leader in gases and industrial engineering
* A chance to grow in a non-repetitive, dynamic environment where each project is unique
* Direct impact on performance, reliability, and safety-where your knowledge truly makes a difference
* Opportunities to develop into an expert-level or future team leader
* Work with an open, encouraging manager who values autonomy and supports your development
* A strong network of colleagues across EMEA and the Linde Global technical community
Are you ready to shape the reliability future of 50+ production sites?
Bring your engineering excellence to Linde-and help us keep critical industries in motion.
Why Join Linde
At Linde, your expertise doesn't just matter-it shapes the future of safe, reliable operations across essential industries. You'll be part of a global leader in innovation and sustainability, working alongside top engineers in an open, growth-driven environment where your ideas are valued, and your potential is limitless.
We offer a competitive salary, strong social benefits-including pension and insurance-and the flexibility of a hybrid work model. We're proud to promote diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity in everything we do.
Ready to take the next step?
Linde Gas is partnering with Hays in this recruitment. Apply today-applications are reviewed continuously. For questions, contact Linus Norrbom at linus.norrbom@hays.com
