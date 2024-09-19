Senior Risk Manager Consultant
For our client in the banking sector we are looking for a dynamic and detail-oriented Risk Manager to join their team.
This assignment emphasizes both strategic development and the execution of daily processes, ensuring that you provide hands-on support to stakeholders across the organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and Maintain Risk Frameworks: Design, implement, and manage comprehensive risk and control frameworks across various business units to ensure consistent and effective risk management practices.
Risk Assessment: Lead the identification, analysis, and evaluation of risks across the insurance company's operations. Develop risk assessment methodologies and tools to systematically assess and prioritize risks, ensuring the timely implementation of appropriate controls.
Daily Operational Work: Alongside development work, you will be responsible for ongoing daily operational tasks, such as conducting risk assessments for new vendors, and handling associated administrative duties. This ensures that the insurance company's risk exposure is continuously monitored and managed effectively.
Internal Control Framework Expertise: Utilize your in-depth knowledge of the Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR) and COSO framework to map and document key processes, perform risk assessments and assess control effectiveness ensuring robust internal controls are in place.
Consultancy Work Methodology: Apply structured planning, stakeholder management, reporting, and communication skills, leveraging your solid experience in consultancy work to drive projects and initiatives forward.
Monitoring and Reporting: Oversee the ongoing monitoring of risk exposures and prepare detailed reports for senior management and relevant committees, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.
Requirements:
Experience: 6-8 years of experience in risk management, risk assessment, internal controls, or a similar role within or financial services industry. Experience with consultancy work methodology is highly desirable. Experience working in larger companies, preferably in the financial services sector, is required.
Knowledge: Strong understanding of risk management principles, ICFR (COSO) framework, risk assessment methodologies, and third-party risk management. Experience with structured planning and stakeholder management is essential.
Skills: Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate complex concepts clearly and effectively. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Proactive: Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.
Fluent in both English and Swedish, spoken and written.
