At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 35,000 tracks, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are looking for a Senior Reseller Manager that will play a critical role in expanding Epidemic Sound's strategic In-Store Music (ISM) reseller partnerships. This is a unique opportunity for someone passionate about business development, partner management, and revenue growth to make a significant impact.How you will make an impact
Partner Management: Manage, grow, and forecast revenue from new and existing strategic ISM partners. You'll be responsible for developing and executing joint business plans, as well as onboarding, training, and continuously enabling partners (including resellers, distributors, and referral partners).
Business Development: Proactively source and sign new strategic ISM partners to expand our partner ecosystem.
Performance Monitoring:Track partner performance through KPIs and take proactive steps to improve health and performance at both individual and portfolio levels.
Collaboration: Facilitate seamless communication between strategic partners and internal teams to ensure smooth operations and resolve any issues quickly and professionally.
Strategic Initiatives:Participate in and contribute to the development of business processes, programs, and strategies aimed at enhancing our partnerships and revenue growth.
Who you are
Industry Experience: 5-7 years of experience in the In-Store Music industry with a deep understanding of market dynamics, including music licensing and related trends.
Partner Management Expertise: 7-10 years of partner management experience, particularly with resellers, distributors, technology, and referral partners. Proven track record of developing and executing joint business plans and exceeding partner revenue targets.
Sales Experience: 2-5 years of direct sales experience with a history of meeting or exceeding revenue targets.
Technical Proficiency: Knowledge of ISM distribution technologies (both hardware and software) and CRM tools.
Leadership & Problem-Solving: Demonstrated leadership skills, with the ability to take initiative in process improvement and strategy updates. Strong problem-solving skills to address partner issues swiftly and effectively.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.
