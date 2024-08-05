Senior research scientist
Qrios Minds AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios Minds AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
As our new Senior Research Scientist, you will be a part of the Therapeutic Editing team in the Department of Genome Engineering. The role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, where you will join an international team that develops novel genome engineering technologies and applies these technologies for generation of therapeutic agents. We provide a stimulating environment for innovation and translational application of genome engineering tools, to turn them into effective and safe medicines.
We continually push the boundaries of science to deliver medicines that treat diseases across our main therapy areas. We expand the limits of scientific research to better understand diseases and to discover new life-changing treatments for them.
Responsibilities
You will bring your expertise in molecular biology or screening sciences to develop novel genome editing approaches that can potentially lead to therapies. You will be a key member in cross-functional therapeutic editing project teams with various backgrounds and expertise, where you will be responsible from establishing screening capabilities and running the screens for therapeutic editing projects.
Accountabilities will include screening and optimization of genome engineering technologies to facilitate effective gene editing in target cell & tissue types, analyzing gene editing outcomes, documenting, interpreting, and communicating results to appropriate partners. You will collaborate with other functions to develop and test novel CRISPR delivery strategies - and to develop high throughput next generation sequencing approaches to analyze gene editing outcomes.
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• PhD degree?in molecular/cell biology, genetics, screening sciences or relevant areas
• Molecular or cell biology background and relevant hands-on skills
• Expertise in DNA damage and repair
• Expertise in cellular assays, such as genetic manipulation and evaluating genetic & functional outcomes using state-of-art tools including next generation sequencing, qPCR/RNA-seq etc.
Desirable for the role:
• Experience with cell-based high throughput screening methodologies
• Experience in advanced cellular models such as iPS cells and differentiation
• Solid understanding of genome engineering
• Experience in flow cytometry/FACS
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement for 12 months at AstraZeneca Göteborg starting in November. During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14 Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1127". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios Minds AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), http://www.qrios.se/ Arbetsplats
Qrios Life Science & Engineering AB Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
8824252