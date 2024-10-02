Senior Research Scientist - Cellular assay development
Senior Research Scientist - AstraZeneca - 8 month assignment - Gothenburg
Consultancy role for AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The arena:
We are looking for a motivated and engaged Senior Scientist to join our Oligo Cell Assay Development team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg for an 8-month fixed-term contract (maternity replacement). As a Senior Scientist in oligo cellular assay development, you will use your knowledge of cells and assay technologies to develop state-of-the-art cell-based assays for screening and profiling of potential therapeutic oligos such as antisense oligonucleotides or siRNA, with the aim of identifying lead molecules. You will contribute to the progression of drug projects by bringing novel ideas and scientific strategies. You will work within Discovery Sciences, part of AstraZeneca's BioPharmaceuticals organisation, with a focus on scientific advances in drug discovery across therapeutic areas including, respiratory and inflammation (R&I), cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM) and rare disease (Alexion).
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
This is an exciting opportunity for you to join us as a lab-based scientist to develop cell assays for discovery of novel oligonucleotide-based therapies. The assays you develop will be used in projects in all phases of AstraZeneca's drug discovery pipeline. You will work closely with our colleagues in the Cell engineering and Cell banking teams, screening scientists in the oligo profiling team, and the rest of the AstraZeneca therapeutic oligo platform.
We believe that our new colleague is a highly motivated scientist with a keen interest in technological and scientific advances. Along with this we see you as a person who enjoys collaboration, who holds networking skills with experience of interacting effectively across functions and disciplines. This goes hand in hand with your problem-solving skills, great goal focus and enthusiasm for science.
You will be strongly encouraged and supported to think creatively in our dynamic environment. Here, we are free from fear of failure, free to ask the right questions, and make bold decisions.
Essential requirements:
• PhD in Biology, Pharmacology, Cell biology or a related discipline or a BSc/MSc degree with significant relevant experience, preferably in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry.
• Highly skilled in cellular biology techniques applied to develop cell-based assays.
• Extensive experience in the development and application of assays for quantitative measurements of RNA transcripts.
• Experience with therapeutic oligonucleotides (e.g. ASOs or siRNAs).
• Experienced working with many and diverse cell models.
• First-rate analysis and decision-making skills, coupled with a tenacity to see decisions through, even in situations of ambiguity.
Desirable in the role:
• Expertise in a range of cell biology techniques, including cloning, transfection methods, and gene expression knock-down (RNAi or other).
• Experience in the design, development and validation of cellular assays for compound screening and /or profiling.
• Cellular imaging and image analysis experience.
• Experience with automation for cell assays.
Why AstraZeneca?
Thrive in a place where the brightest and most curious minds seamlessly come together in our inclusive environment. This is the place to go beyond discovery - we think holistically about patients and are always learning from those living with diseases.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
