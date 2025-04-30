Senior Research Engineer
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Sr Research Engineer is responsible for development of analytical methods for Bioprocess resins and support transfer of analytical methods and technologies between sites and departments. The person will work single-handed in laboratory and with others doing method development, validation and transfers.
This position reports to the Sr Manager and is part of the MSAT Analytical Development & Validation team located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be an on-site role. The role may include on-site support outside of Uppsala where needed.
What you will do:
Develop and validate analytical methods.
Transfer developed methods and technologies between sites and departments.
Execute independently and with peers on deliverables in defined projects focused on manufacturing development projects and launched chromatography resins projects.
Who you are:
MSc or BSc in Science, Engineering or Chemistry field. Focus on analytical technologies
5+ years working with Analytical Chemistry within the Life Science field
Experience from Working in a Life Science quality management system
English and Swedish as a working language
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
Ability to travel to US
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application. The recruitment will be completed as soon as a suitable candidate is found.
We look forward to seeing your application.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
