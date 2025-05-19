(Senior) Renewables Originator
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging, and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
Within Markets BU Customers is offering power purchase agreements to operators of wind or solar parks. We provide market access services to large customers and (regional) energy suppliers and connect demand-side flexibility of industry to stabilize the electricity grid. We furthermore source electricity for Vattenfall's consumer- and business customers with a strong focus to increase renewable sources of electricity.
We have a culture of care and growth. You will collaborate with inspiring people around you, on complex and interesting topics. Together, we drive the energy transition.
Job Description
Do you want to shape the future? The energy landscape is changing. We are shaping the future and with that also shaping our organization. In accordance with our vision to meet our customers more effectively within changing market trends, we are currently looking to reorganize the way in which we work to be more efficient and competitive.
Therefore, we are looking for the right person as
(Senior) Renewables Originator
for our offices in Hamburg or Stockholm. You will report to the Director Renewables Origination.
Your key responsibilities:
You'll originate new business in renewable energy markets according to the needs of Vattenfall's portfolio and in line with Vattenfall's strategy and purpose:
Identify deal opportunities, with strong focus on mid and long term Renewable Energy Solutions, PPAs, Corporate PPAs, Hydrogen offtake
Structure and negotiate long-term PPAs for individual projects or project portfolios from our European pipeline
Prepare and coordinate PPA tender processes for projects in our pipeline
Lead the deal process from beginning to end, including liaison with all internal stakeholders, plan and carry out negotiations
Build and maintain relationships in the German energy market particularly focused on renewable generators and customers
Grow renewables business and execute asset strategy with Business Area Wind for Onshore Wind, Offshore Wind and Solar projects
Work closely with the Legal, Energy Portfolio Management, and Energy Risk Management teams to ensure that PPAs are financeable and fit within our portfolio strategy
Report and present your negotiation outcomes to internal committees to facilitate business decisions
Analyze developments in electricity markets, monitor long-term price trends, and build new relationships with industrial customers in our core markets
Prepare detailed business cases, investment proposals, and board-level presentations to support project approvals
Qualifications
Your profile:
Broad experience in the relevant power market, ideally in Renewables Origination
Academic degree - technical or economical, Master of Science or higher
Language Proficiency: Fluent in both German and English
A deep understanding of the fundamentals of European electricity markets, market participants, and regulatory frameworks, with a strong analytical perspective
Able to work independently to originate and close deals, but nevertheless comfortable in a team environment
Willing communicator, able to co-ordinate the deal approvals process within Vattenfall
Strong commercial sense and a good understanding of trading, risk management, credit risk, back office and finance functions Strong networker and able to build trust and engagement, both within the company and externally
Resilient and determined to execute the Vattenfall's strategy and to reach our goals
Ideally understanding of investment banking and M&A transactions
Good understanding of the hydrogen value chain
Proper understanding of the power energy market
A proven track record in evaluating, structuring, and negotiating long-term PPAs or comparable complex commercial agreements
Additional Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than May 29th, 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Jil Ungethüm via phone at +49 40 79022 1378.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, called Validata. In addition, a certificate of good conduct (i.e. criminal record certificate) is required for certain positions.
The trade union representatives in Sweden can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Sven-Gunnar Gremlin, Akademikerna and Anders Bohlin, Unionen.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
