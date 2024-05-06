Senior Recruitment Specialist
2024-05-06
We have a requirement for the position of Senior Recruitment Specialist Contractors with one of our client.
Location: Göteborg
Required skills & experience:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Business or Human Resources discipline
Minimum of +5 years of recruiting experience
Certification(s) in recruitment processes and testing methodologies.
Strong proficiency in screening, interviewing, and assessing contractor candidates fortechnical and non-technical roles.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Spoken and written skills in Swedish and English.
Global experience in recruiting and sourcing contractor talent across different countries.
Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to manage multiple contractor engagement simultaneously.
Second opinion and decision-making skills, with a structured approach to contractor selection and evaluation.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 09-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 03-06-2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
