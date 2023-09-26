Senior React Developer
Cilbuper IT AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cilbuper IT AB i Göteborg
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
About the Team:
We are a dedicated group consisting of testers, UX designers, scrum masters, product owners, and passionate front-end developers. Together, we're driving the future of mobility and transport solutions.
Role:
As a Senior React Developer, you'll play a pivotal role in developing top-tier software applications, focusing on the user experience and ensuring that the customers have a seamless workshop experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop software applications in React with related tests to support users to have increased availability of their vehicles and to make the customer workshop experience as smooth and efficient as possible.
Coach junior colleagues
Work closely and collaborative around UX & design
Recommend technical solutions based on the understanding of the business and the user flow as well as architecture
Deploy, operate, and maintain our applications including driving continuous
improvement for better quality, functionality, and cost-effectiveness.
You are:
A team player who makes commitments and delivers on them.
A great communicator, both verbal and written
Have a can-do and willingness to "chip in" attitude.
Qualifications:
Long and proven experience as an Application Developer and or Architect
Proficient in React and JavaScript
Experience from working with state management libraries (e.g., Redux) and query languages such as GraphQL.
Excellent analytical skills, great at problem-solving
Experience from working with test frameworks (Jest, Cypress) and test automation.
About Cilbuper:
At Cilbuper, we're not just another IT recruitment firm. We're a hub for building genuine connections, dedicated to bridging talented technical professionals like you with forward-thinking companies. Our primary focus is always on the individuals we represent. Our approach is agile and adaptable, which means we're attuned to the evolving landscape of the industry and can position you for success. Here, it's about real relationships and your professional growth. Join us, and let's chart a path to your next opportunity with genuine care and commitment to excellence.
Scope of employment: Full-time
Start Date: 2023-11-06
Employment rate: 100%
Location: Gothenburg Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare cilbuper IT AB
(org.nr 559050-1804), https://www.cilbuper.se/
Heurlins Plats 1 A (visa karta
)
413 01 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8144449