Senior R&D Electrical Engineer
2024-07-08
As our new Senior R&D Electrical Engineer, you will join our Technology Center in Ludvika, an organization leading continuous research and development activities on transformer accessories. As part of our global R&D community including Technology Centers and Hitachi Energy Research Centers worldwide, you will contribute to improvement of the performance of specified transformer components. You will focus on developing new products and further optimization of existing portfolio. As a member of the highly skilled global Technology Center team, you will run projects and contribute to the global roadmap execution.
Your responsibilities
You lead development projects self-driven on time, on budget and on quality
You run feasibility studies, develop new technical concepts, design new products and simulate their expected performances, by proficient use of FEM software for dielectric and thermal simulations
You organize prototyping and testing activities to validate new technologies and new products
You document and transfer your knowledge and findings from R&D to production environment both locally and in other facilities abroad
You provide technical support in domain of expertise to other departments when needed (product management, business development, marketing and sales, engineering...)
You support reverse engineering analysis
Your background
Minimum Bachelors in Electrical Engineering or similar
Deep knowledge of the design/testing and experience in developing of HV insulation components, preferably bushings
Proficiency in the use of simulation tools (e.g. Ansys, COMSOL)
Responsible team player with structured, proactive, self-driven and result oriented work approach
Spirit of innovation, "out of the box" thinking
5+ years of experience in electrical engineering R&D role or similar
Fluent in English, Swedish is a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 23rd, 2024! Applications will be reviewed after the final application date in August.
Hiring Manager Ana Paula Ribeiro, ana-paula.ribeiro@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
