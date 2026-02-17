Senior Quantity Surveyor
2026-02-17
Job Description:
We are seeking a Senior Quantity Surveyor with a strong background in in-situ concrete
works, infrastructure projects, and complex construction environments.
This role will involve managing all aspects of the financial and contractual elements of projects, from pre-construction through to completion. The ideal candidate will have a clear understanding of the specific demands of concrete work and will bring a hands-on approach to cost management and project oversight. In addition to technical expertise, we're looking for someone who is ambitious, with potential for long-term growth within BenBau Group.
Tasks
Key Responsibilities:
Take full responsibility for cost management of construction projects, particularly those involving in-situ concrete works, precast elements, and fencing.
Provide detailed cost estimates, cost plans, and budgets during the early stages of projects.
Prepare Order of Magnitude Costs (Budget Estimates).
Prepare Bills of Quantities (BOQ), conduct tender analysis, and prepare tender reports.
Prepare and manage contract documents.
Demonstrate knowledge of commercial contracts and their application to construction projects.
Liaise effectively with design teams to ensure alignment on project requirements and costs.
Oversee post-contract responsibilities, including the assessment of variations,
progress measurement, and agreement of final accounts.
Monitor and control project costs to ensure all projects are delivered within the established budget.
Prepare tender documentation and assist in the procurement process, including managing subcontractor negotiations and supplier agreements.
Conduct risk assessments and implement strategies to control and mitigate cost-related risks.
Assess and process variations, claims, and change orders accurately.
Prepare and manage cash flow reports to ensure project financial health.
Prepare interim valuations to maintain project cash flow and ensure payments are made according to contract terms.
Collaborate closely with project managers, engineers, and contractors to resolve cost-related issues and keep the project on track.
Provide accurate financial reports and forecasts to senior management, including final accounts.
Ensure compliance with health, safety, and regulatory requirements on-site.
Requirements
Key Requirements:
A degree in Quantity Surveying, Construction Management, Civil Engineering, or a related field.
A minimum of 5 years of experience as a Quantity Surveyor, with significant exposure to in-situ concrete work.
Strong background in managing complex projects and cost control, with a deep understanding of the specific requirements of concrete work.
Proven experience in procurement processes, tendering, and contract management.
Familiarity with construction software and the MS Office Suite (Excel, Word, etc.).
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to liaise effectively with clients, contractors, and suppliers.
Ambitious, self-motivated, and looking for long-term career growth.
Fluent in English.
Willingness to relocate to Berlin and work on-site.
Strong understanding of in-situ concrete construction techniques and their application to large-scale projects.
Experience working on data centers or similar large-scale projects.
Benefits
We offer:
Competitive salary package
25 days holiday per year (Holiday Leave Act/ Sweden)
Health and pension insurance
Opportunities for further development and career progression
The chance to be part of a dynamic, international team that values you
Potential for growth within the company
Bring your expertise and passion for construction to BenBau and apply now and help shape our regional success.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
E-post: info@benbau.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
GÄVLE
Benbau AB Jobbnummer
9747596