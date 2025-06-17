Senior Quality Inspector
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2025-06-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial i Boden
, Skellefteå
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Position Overview:
The Senior Quality Inspector will be helping to ensure that all construction and installation activities on the project meet regulatory, contractual, and company quality standards. This role requires a hands-on leader with deep technical knowledge, a proactive approach to problem-solving, and the ability to work in a high-stakes, multinational environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct and oversee inspections of materials, equipment, and site activities to ensure compliance with project specifications and standards.
Interpret and apply applicable codes, standards, and specifications (e.g., ISO 9001, EN standards, project-specific QA/QC plans).
Review and approve Quality Control documentation, including inspection reports, material certificates, and test records.
Collaborate with construction, engineering, and HSE teams to identify and resolve quality-related issues.
Coordinate with third-party inspectors and auditors during site visits and assessments.
Lead root cause analysis and implement corrective and preventive actions (CAPA).
Maintain accurate quality records and prepare regular reports for the Quality Manager.
Participate in quality audits, NCR (Non-Conformance Report) tracking, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Qualifications & Experience:
Minimum 7 years of experience in quality control/inspection roles, preferably in large-scale industrial or infrastructure projects.
Degree or diploma in Engineering, Quality Management, or a related technical discipline.
Strong knowledge of EU regulatory requirements.
Certification in quality inspection (e.g., ISO 9001 Auditor, CSWIP, API, or equivalent) is highly desirable.
Excellent understanding of construction drawings, procedures, and documentation.
Fluent in English
Proficient in MS Office and quality management systems (QMS). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17
E-post: se.airswift@airswift.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311)
961 40 BODEN Jobbnummer
9393403