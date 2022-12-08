Senior QA Manual/Automation Engineer
2022-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Destiny for Service Providers AB
We are looking for an experienced QA engineer to ensure the quality and maintain our cloud infrastructure software for enterprise communications in the Telecom domain. You are challenged by participating in maintaining our manual and test automation activities as well as being a key member to drive the test strategy.
Our products span across many platforms, and you need to have relevant experience in all to be able to contribute to the team.
The position is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you gain from working at Dstny:
Working with a talented team of dedicated R&D resources
Can learn new and exciting technologies
Competitive salaries
What do you need?
Have a telecom background with knowledge of WebRTC and SIP
Experience with the Telepo product
A university degree in computer science with 8+ years of experience as a QA engineer
Be comfortable working in Linux, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and different browsers.
Have working knowledge in AWS and GCP:
Kubernetes
Ansible
Terraform
Have experience working with the following technologies/tools:
Jira cloud
Jenkins & Jenkins Pipelines
Git
Python
Docker
VMware
Selenium
Robot Framework
REST APIs
Have a good overview and keep yourself updated with the available frameworks and tools that help you succeed in your work Så ansöker du
