Senior QA Engineer
Cyberway AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-01-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cyberway AB i Malmö
About Cyberway
At Cyberway, we believe that technology can make everyday life simpler, smarter, and more sustainable - for businesses, organizations, and people. That's why we create solutions that truly make a difference. We combine deep technical expertise with strategic insight, always aiming to transform complex digital challenges into clear, scalable, and future-proof results.
We believe in more than just code - we believe in people. It's the passion, skills, and collaboration of individuals that drive real change. Whether it's system development, data analysis, UI/UX, infrastructure, or delivery models such as nearshore and team as a service, we build success through experience, innovation, and action - with the right people at the core.
The Role
We are now looking for an QA engineer who wants to join our journey. With us, you'll have the opportunity to work with modern technologies, exciting clients, and projects that make a real impact. The role is diverse - sometimes you'll work independently, sometimes in teams, always in close dialogue with both customers and colleagues.
We believe you have a background that makes you confident in your skills, while also being curious to develop new ones. Most importantly, you want to contribute to building the Cyberway culture together with us.
What We're Looking For
5+ years of experience in Quality Assurance, preferably within banking, finance, insurance, or credit and lending domains
Strong knowledge of QA best practices, testing methodologies, and quality standards
Proven experience in planning, designing, and executing manual tests based on requirements, user journeys, and business processes
Hands-on experience with functional, regression, integration, performance, acceptance, and end-to-end (E2E) testing
Ability to clearly communicate identified defects and quality issues to both developers and business stakeholders
Experience working in cross-functional, agile teams using frameworks such as Scrum or SAFe
Solid understanding of banking and financial concepts, including KYC, AML, PSD2, credit assessment, and contract management
Experience with quality assurance of integrations involving Payment Service Providers (PSPs) or payment gateways is a strong advantage
Familiarity with performance and load testing tools such as JMeter or LoadRunner is considered an advantage
Experience from large-scale financial initiatives such as ISO 20022, SEPA, Bankgiro or Plusgiro transformations, or similar is highly valued
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
What We Offer
Exciting and challenging assignments where you make a real difference
A work environment built on transparency, trust, and openness
Flexibility to work as a subcontractor or as an employee - we support you in building the career path that suits you best
The opportunity to influence both your own development and Cyberway's future
A culture where innovation, people, and action go hand in hand
Location
For this role, we are looking for someone based in Skåne, as many of our clients and projects are located in the region.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://www.cyberway.se/job/senior-it-qa-specialist/
E-post: jobb@cyberway.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior QA Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cyberway AB
(org.nr 559477-7608), https://www.cyberway.se/ Jobbnummer
9699968