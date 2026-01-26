Senior QA and Test Automation Engineer
2026-01-26
Going where no tech has gone before... into the wild!
At Natlink, we believe technology can deepen rather than replace our connection to nature. If you want to build technology that connects people with nature, this is your chance.
Through our brands WeHunt, Tracker, and Burrel, we empower nearly a million hunters and outdoor enthusiasts across Europe with smarter tools that enhance safety, strengthen community, and make outdoor experiences more engaging.
We build that future by combining innovation, sustainability, and respect for wildlife with the joys of being in nature. Working at Natlink means shaping both hardware and software products that matter while working with passionate colleagues.
Senior QA and Test Automation Engineer
About the job
We're seeking a talented QA and Test Automation Engineer to join our team and help us maintain our high standards in creating software that enhances outdoor experiences for enthusiasts around the world.
As a QA and Test Automation Engineer, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software products. You will set quality standards, and develop and execute comprehensive test plans to identify issues and prevent defects in our software. You will also be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining test automation frameworks to streamline our testing processes.
Responsibilities:
Define and implement quality assurance processes and best practices.
Develop and execute test plans, test cases, and test scripts for manual and automated testing.
Create, maintain, and enhance test automation frameworks using tools like Selenium, Appium, or similar.
Collaborate with developers and product managers to understand requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage.
Requirements:
Proven experience in software quality assurance and test automation.
Strong knowledge of QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
Proficiency in test automation using tools like Selenium, Appium, or similar.
Experience with programming languages like Java, Python, or C# for test automation.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and tools is a plus.
Perform functional, regression, integration, and performance testing.
Identify and report defects, track issues, and verify bug fixes.
Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.
Provide clear and concise test status reports to stakeholders.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in QA and test automation.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11
E-post: maria.pettersson@natlink.se Omfattning
