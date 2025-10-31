Senior Python Developer - Stockholm
Justera Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Justera Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are looking for an experienced Senior Python Developer to join a high-impact program within the financial sector. This initiative focuses on enhancing credit risk models and frameworks used for capital calculation. The role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a key area within financial risk management, while collaborating closely with experts across multiple teams.
Key Responsibilities:
Act as the technical lead and subject-matter expert for the product.
Design and develop solution architectures in close collaboration with the product management team.
Build robust applications using pure Python, Pandas, and Polars.
Design, implement, and optimize solutions to meet business and regulatory requirements.
Maintain and enhance metadata, user access, and security controls.
Provide technical support and troubleshooting for system users.
Develop and maintain technical documentation, including data models, process flows, and system diagrams.
Support and maintain existing systems to ensure reliability and performance.
Requirements:
9-10 years of experience in Python programming, with hands-on expertise in third-party libraries such as Pandas and Polars.
Proven experience in solution architecture and application design.
Strong background in APIs, orchestration, caching techniques, and cloud-based platforms.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong communication and interpersonal abilities, with a collaborative mindset.
Meticulous attention to detail and the ability to perform under pressure.
Experience working with credit risk and IRB models (highly desirable).
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Deepali hrteam@justeragroup.com 793449594 Jobbnummer
9583019